‘The Challenge’ Host TJ Lavin Reveals He Was Briefly ‘Let Go’ After ‘Dirty 30’

BMX legend TJ Lavin has hosted The Challenge since 2005 for season 11’s The Gauntlet. However, the cyclist almost didn’t return after season 30’s Dirty 30. The MTV presenter recently detailed the story behind his brief departure from the franchise.

TJ Lavin wanted to become a firefighter

During his January 2023 appearance on the podcast Challenge Mania, co-host and three-time champ Derrick Kosinski told Lavin about getting reprimanded by the higher-ups for asking about his absence from the Dirty 30 final in a prior interview.

In that conversation, the BMX rider explained he couldn’t show up due to miscommunication between him and the show, as he wanted to become a fireman.

Kosinski noted he heard rumors that Lavin might not continue to host the competitive series around that time, and the Las Vegas native confirmed it.

He explained he wasn’t sure about his position at the franchise because he didn’t have a contract with MTV. Instead, Lavin recalled having to negotiate before every season and eventually “got tired of the rat race.”

Lavin revealed he briefly got ‘let go’

At that point, the host said he didn’t care what happened but now considers it the “best learning experience” due to his increased appreciation for the show.

According to Lavin, he wanted to become a firefighter and initially believed he could pursue the career and host the series. However, he couldn’t get enough time off needed to film.

After the miscommunication, the cyclist said he got “let go” before reaching out to MTV before the upcoming season to offer his services as a host, which they needed.

The network then signed him for the next six seasons, and he’s currently locked into a 12-season contract. Lavin explained the situation made him realize how much he and The Challenge needed each other and noted he takes his job more seriously.

Lavin has explained the story behind his casting

During an April 2021 episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Lavin detailed how he became the host. According to the former BMX rider, at 22, he bought a house in the middle of the desert and built dirt jumps in the backyard.

He claims MTV heard about it and reached out to him to host a party at his place, to which he agreed. The morning of the party, Lavin recalled helping MTV production executive Vinnie Potestivo clean up, sparking a friendship.

Six years later, the Las Vegas native said the two reunited when the executive pitched him the hosting gig. After meeting with the production company Bunim and Murray, Lavin walked away with the job but said he called late BMX legend Diva Mirra, who hosted two seasons of the show, for his approval beforehand.

On his first day, the MTV presenter gave him lines to memorize, but Lavin opted to retell it in his own words, impressing the crew. The Las Vegas native has become one of the only constants in the show as he’s hosted spinoffs Champs vs. Stars, Champs vs. Pros, All Stars, and The Challenge: USA.