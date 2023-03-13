‘The Challenge’: TJ Lavin Says the ‘Worst’ Injury Sustained on the Show Happened off-Camera

Many fans of The Challenge consider rookie Olivia Kaiser’s freak accident in Ride or Dies one of the worst to happen on the show. Host T.J. Lavin agrees but revealed the most unfortunate injury he’s witnessed while hosting the series.

T.J. Lavin discussed Olivia Kaiser’s freak accident in ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

After the two-episode premiere of The Challenge: World Championship premiered on Paramount+, host T.J. Lavin appeared on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, hosted by seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio to talk about the new series and Ride or Dies historic 100-hour finale.

The two discussed Olivia Kaiser’s freak accident, in which she accidentally fired a golf ball into her face using a slingshot, breaking her face in five places.

Lavin noted he was glad the situation didn’t turn out worse, pointing out UK standout Theo Campbell’s 2019 incident in which a champagne cork cost him a partial vision in his eye, but called it one of the “worst” injuries he’s witnessed on the show.

However, it didn’t take the top spot.

A producer sustained the worst injury on the show, according to Lavin

According to the host, a producer tested a challenge during 2007’s The Challenge: The Inferno 3 that required her to jump off a box. When she did, Lavin claimed she “snapped” her leg.

He noted he had the same surgery she had to get, which requires several rods, screws, and plates to get inserted in the fibula.

The BMX legend also considered it one of the worst injuries he sustained, noting it took the cake over his brain trauma following his 2010 bike crash. Bananas remembered the situation and recalled the cast watching the ambulance pull up and leave without knowing what had happened at the time.

Several injuries have occurred on The Challenge, but Olivia’s was considered one of the most gruesome. When the golf ball hit her face, she immediately started bleeding before getting taken away in the ambulance.

Olivia broke her face in five places

In an episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, the rookie explained she broke her nose, the optical bone behind her eyeball, and cracked her skull to the hairline. Additionally, Olivia recalled only being able to look straight ahead, not up or down.

She also opened up about her experience in the Argentinian hospital, pointing out that the language barrier made it difficult. When Olivia initially arrived, she noted the medical professionals were concerned that she had brain swelling due to her inconsistent vision and fading in and out of consciousness, causing her to get concerned.

The Love Island winner eventually met with several doctors and learned she had broken her face in five places, resulting in her seeing an eye specialist for surgery. Not fully understanding what happened, Olivia remained in the hospital for another day before leaving to meet with a doctor in the United States.

The standout newcomer has since gotten surgery, leaving her with a scar that she’s receiving treatments to help fade. Despite initially having a difficult time, the rookie has since called the freak accident a “blessing” because she’s had to confront insecurities surrounding her looks. The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.