‘The Challenge’: Tori Deal Apologizes for Revealing Cast Members Questioned Amber Borzotra’s Autism Diagnosis

The Challenge champ Tori Deal revealed other castmates didn’t believe Amber Borzotra when she announced her autism diagnosis at the season 38 reunion. Some viewers took exception to her publicly sharing that information, resulting in Tori apologizing for “poorly” delivering her message.

Double Agents champ Amber Borzotra revealed a pregnancy and autism diagnosis at the Ride or Dies reunion. Following the episode, season 38 winner Tori Deal shared on the MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast that some castmates questioned her diagnosis because they don’t get along with her.

The addition rubbed some viewers the wrong way as they didn’t understand why Tori needed to include it, especially as it could upset Amber.

She addressed the backlash in a series of Instagram stories. Tori explained she never intended to hurt anyone’s feelings and didn’t mean to imply that she didn’t believe her castmate. She admitted her comments might have “come out wrong” and wanted to explain that no one has the right to question Amber.

Additionally, she posted her response to a direct message from a fan who wondered why she mentioned the disbelief. The New York native explained that some viewers accused her of using her depression diagnosis as a storyline and wanted to share that others shouldn’t question anyone’s truth. She also apologized for “poorly” delivering the message.

Amber revealed her autism diagnosis at ‘The Challenge’ reunion

Near the end of the reunion, Amber announced her autism diagnosis at the age of 34 for the first time publicly. She explained she realized her difficulty in “social settings” and previously lied about taking medication for depression and anxiety, considering it “embarrassing.”

However, the former champ believed it was “something deeper” and sought help following the season.

When asked about “autistic traits,” the Big Brother alum shared that she masks herself to fit in and “mirrors” others. Additionally, she “stims” by rubbing her hands, biting her lip, and playing with her hair.

While Amber appears proud of her diagnosis and is glad she understands why she’s had difficulty in the past, the Nashville native wishes she would have identified it sooner. Other castmates, including Nelson Thomas, Nany González, and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, vocalized their support for her. However, Tori later revealed that some questioned the Double Agents champ.

Tori said other castmates doubted Amber’s autism diagnosis

Following the season 38 reunion, co-host Devyn Simone asked Tori about the “energy” after Amber’s announcement. She recalled it mainly was “shock” as the cast digested the news and the earlier pregnancy reveal.

Additionally, the reigning champ noted it surprised some cast members who didn’t like Amber as they questioned the validity of her autism diagnosis.

However, Tori explained that she doesn’t have the right not to believe her castmate because it’s “her truth.” The Are You the One? alum went on to note that Amber previously did things that didn’t align with her words, causing others to doubt her authenticity.

Therefore, she thinks the Big Brother star opening up about her diagnosis has helped others understand her better. Some fans took exception to Tori mentioning it and thought she also doubted Amber’s revelation.