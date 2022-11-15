‘The Challenge’ Tori Deal Hooked Up With More ‘Ride or Dies’ Than Just Her Ex Jordan Wiseley

The Challenge star Tori Deal had no idea she would come face-to-face with her ex-fiancé Jordan Wisely in season 38. It wasn’t until the third episode of the Ride or Dies season that the three-time champ entered the game. And when he did, he says it threw Tori off. Fans can expect more Tori/Jordan drama to come this season — and there will even be a hookup. But, Tori hooked up with more “Ride or Dies” than just Jordan.

Jordan Wiseley almost turned down ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ because of Tori Deal

Jordan says he almost turned down the opportunity to compete on Ride or Dies because he knew that Tori would also be competing. The couple called off their engagement in late 2020, and Jordan told Entertainment Weekly that he didn’t have any interest in competing with his ex.

He explained that Tori was a big part of his life, and going back to that environment with her was something he was “very scared of.” But, he ultimately decided to say yes.

“When I sat back for a second, I was like, ‘You know what? I was here first.’ I need to man up and deal with my stuff if I want to go play,” Jordan said. “I’ve got to give a lot of credit to Tori, because I at least had a heads-up. I knew what I was stepping into, and she did not. I could only imagine what she was thinking.”

Tori Deal hooked up with more ‘Ride or Dies’ than just her ex

The Challenge legend added there would be “some tough conversations” between him and his ex, and claimed, “we’re all getting closure.” But according to spoilers, Jordan and Tori got way more than closure. Apparently, the exes hooked up while filming season 38.

But, Jordan wasn’t the only cast member that Tori hooked up with while filming Ride or Dies. During a recent appearance on an episode of The Official Challenge Podcast hosted by Aneesa Ferreira, Devyn Simone, and Da’Vonne Rogers, rookie Horacio Gutiérrez revealed that he hooked up with Tori during season 38.

“I think that [flirting] is unavoidable. You’re gonna get to know people, and you get attached,” Horacio said. But when asked who he got attached to, the rookie was a bit hesitant to answer. He admitted that he got attached to Laurel Stucky, then he said, “Aneesa’s best friend.”

Of course, that was a reference to Tori.

Jordan Wiseley also hooks up with a rookie in ‘The Challenge’ Season 38

When asked if his hookup with Tori caused any awkwardness with Jordan, Horacio said no. That’s probably because Jordan was busy hooking up with a rookie, too. The Challenge super trailer indicates that he will hook up with Nurys Mateo this season. But despite her fling with Horacio, Tori wasn’t expecting a Jordan/Nurys hookup to happen.

“I would’ve never thought in a million years that would’ve ever happened, so when it did and the way that it all happened, it’s a really hard thing to process and deal with when you have a camera on your face. It just became increasingly difficult to stay calm because it just kept building up, and eventually, you break,” Tori told Entertainment Weekly.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.

