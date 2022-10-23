‘The Challenge’: Tori Deal Details Mental Health Journey in Lengthy Instagram Post

The Challenge finalist Tori Deal got engaged to multi-season champ Jordan Wiseley during 2019’s War of the Worlds 2. However, after their breakup, the veteran revealed her mental health deteriorated, prompting her to seek help.

Tori Deal opened up about her mental health journey on Instagram

During The Challenge Season 38: Ride or Dies, Tori Deal admits to her partner Devin Walker that she’s focused on the game but “was so sad for so long.”

She went on to share that she’s on antidepressants which she believes has helped. In a confessional, the veteran elaborated and revealed that she “spiraled” after her split with ex-fiance Jordan Wiseley.

Happy Birthday, Tori! ? Keep rocking on. ?? pic.twitter.com/jVXZWeEJaN — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 7, 2022

Therefore, Tori explained she sought help and has since become a “completely different person.” Following the episode, the three-time finalist detailed her mental health journey in a lengthy Instagram post.

Tori admitted she was “suffering in silence” and revealed that she’s grappled with “deep feelings of sadness and hopelessness” most of her life. She continued, noting she previously covered it up with humor and refused to acknowledge it.

Tori hit ‘rock bottom’ after the breakup with Jordan Wiseley

The New York native joined the reality television world, which came with social media fame, and kept up the antics, believing they protected her. However, she has since realized they served as cover-ups for her true feelings.

Therefore, Tori thought she would hit “rock bottom” at some point, which eventually happened following her 2020 breakup with Jordan. The veteran explained artist Sara Bareilles sparked her mental health journey when the “Love Song” singer opened up about hers with a picture of her medication.

Tori and Jordan met on The Challenge, fell in love on The Challenge, and now they just hit another relationship milestone on The Challenge! ? #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/wUvfcrZ3oW — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 10, 2019

As a result, it inspired The Challenge star to open up. In December 2020, Tori and Jordan decided to end their engagement and breakup via Instagram posts.

Shortly later, the veteran went on vacation to Turks and Caicos with Fessy Shafaat, a castmate who revealed his feelings toward Tori during an episode of Double Agents. Therefore, many fans speculated their relationship resulted in the breakup.

Tori denies cheating but admits she didn’t handle the breakup properly

Alum Jemmye Carroll seemingly confirmed their suspicions in a December 2021 video in which she claimed Tori went on vacation while still engaged.

Additionally, Jemmye said Jordan found out about the trip through social media and refused to give her another chance. The three-time finalist responded in an Instagram live, explaining she and Jordan broke up in October before they announced it two months later.

Tori continued, noting she went on vacation one week after the announcement. She admitted to taking the trip with Fessy but denied cheating on her ex.

He later confirmed her story on his account, comparing it to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor.” Tori and Jordan hadn’t seen each other since their breakup, which happened over a year-and-a-half before filming, but he joined the cast of Ride or Dies after the second episode.

How to get help: To connect with mental health resources near you, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website.

