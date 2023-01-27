‘The Challenge’: Tori Deal Reveals Unaired Fight With Jordan Wiseley Before Nurys Mateo Cuddling

The Challenge veteran Tori Deal had to watch ex Jordan Wiseley move on with another castmate during Ride or Dies, leading to a heated exchange. However, Tori revealed an earlier unaired fight with Jordan that she thinks “bled” into that argument.

Exes Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley initially had an emotional conversation about protecting each other in the house shortly after he entered The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

However, things soured after he began romantically pursuing rookie Nurys Mateo.

They might've been freezing, but Tori and Devin came to their senses and secured the dub ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/rUKrSDa673 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 26, 2023

According to Tori, the formerly engaged couple fought beforehand, which she believes heightened the subsequent heated exchange when she confronted him for cuddling with Nurys.

Speaking to MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, the veteran explained they got along fine until Jordan noted that he didn’t trust her partner Devin Walker in the game. Therefore, she wanted to discuss it so they could work together.

Tori thinks the initial fight ‘bled’ into a heated exchange after Nurys Mateo cuddling

However, she recalled Jordan not wanting to talk at the time because he was eating. Tori claims she told him they could have the conversation whenever but believes he heard her demanding they speak at that moment.

As a result, he got upset and began yelling for Devin, ultimately starting a “screaming” match between the exes. She points to the misunderstanding as when they stopped talking and noted that his cuddling with Nurys during the movie happened a few days later.

SOUND OFF ‼️ What would YOU do if you were in Tori’s position??? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/ekZuKpUEQf — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 15, 2022

The veteran clarified her emotions regarding the situation, pointing out that she and Jordan hadn’t talked about their relationship yet.

Additionally, she said they hadn’t resolved the shouting match they got into and felt it “bled” over into the heated debate. The pair continued to butt heads in the house, but Tori teased that the couple eventually had a conversation.

Tori initially thought Jordan returning for ‘The Challenge’ meant he wanted to get back together

Jordan and Tori hadn’t talked for over a year after their breakup until their unexpected reunion on Ride or Dies. She admitted she thought his entering the game late, especially as he knew her status as a competitor on the show, meant he wanted to give their relationship another shot.

During her appearance on Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas, the veteran explained she interviewed Nia Moore after an All Stars episode aired featuring the rivals-turned-friends hooking up.

I spy a love triangle on the horizon ?



Watch as Tori, Jordan, and Nurys wrestle with their emotions when an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 airs tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/hH5vGbtPXc — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 6, 2022

Following the interview, Tori recalled Nia contacting her and offering to reunite the exes. Tori took her up on the offer and attempted to talk to Jordan shortly before the season began but noted he wasn’t in a place for the conversation.

Therefore, when the three-time champ showed up for the season, she initially took it as a sign that he wanted to make things work. In his Death, Taxes, and Bananas appearance, Jordan explained he previously rejected the opportunities to return as he preferred not to face Tori. However, the three-time champ admittedly missed the show and didn’t want to continue skipping it. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.