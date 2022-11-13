‘The Challenge’: Tori Thought Jordan Returning for Season 38 Meant He Wanted to Get Back Together

The Challenge three-time champ Jordan Wiseley entered season 38 after the second episode, knowing ex-fianceé Tori Deal was already in the house. Tori recently admitted she thought his entrance signaled he might be interested in getting back together in a podcast with co-star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

Tori Deal thought ex Jordan Wiseley returning meant he wanted to reunite

Over a year after ending their engagement, Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley reunited on The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

After splitting, they hadn’t talked much but finally had an emotional conversation surrounding their breakup following his entrance by the end of episode 2.

A few weeks after the episode aired, Tori admitted she thought his decision to join the season, knowing she was competing, meant he wanted to give their relationship another shot.

Speaking to co-star and seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio on his podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas, she explained veteran Nia Moore joined them on the MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast shortly after an All Stars 3 episode aired an episode featuring Nia and Jordan’s hookup.

Tori wanted to meet up with Jordan before ‘The Challenge 38’

Following the interview, Tori said Nia contacted her and wanted to reunite the formerly engaged couple.

Therefore, the six-time Challenger texted her ex only a few days before leaving to film season 38, wishing to fly out to him so they could talk.

Even though they were friendly in their text exchange, Tori noted that Jordan preferred not to meet up.

Therefore, when he entered the show late, knowing his ex-fianceé was competing, she initially took it as his way of showing he was interested in getting back together. Although a recent episode featured Tori and Jordan cuddling, she hinted that things get messy with the exes.

Jordan knew entering season 38 would force hard conversations with Tori

Jordan also recently appeared on Death, Taxes, and Bananas, where he gave insight into his mindset when he chose to return for Ride or Dies following a three-season break. He explained he received the call to join the cast while on vacation in Mexico.

Even though the Real World star recently competed in spinoff All Stars, Jordan admitted he missed the flagship franchise and didn’t want to continue skipping it due to not wanting to face Tori. Additionally, the three-time champ noted his positive mindset when he got the call as he tried to work on himself.

Jordan also acknowledged the two had “cordial” communication following the split but weren’t ready to face their issues. Additionally, he said he knew his entrance would force those tough conversations but noted he had five days to prepare.

Shortly after the two broke up, Tori hooked up with co-star Fessy Shafaat, which ruined their chances of reconciliation. As Fessy is also competing in Ride or Dies, Jordan said he knew they would become the focal points of attention. However, the returning champ thinks it’s “lame to hold a grudge.” The Challenge Season 38: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.