‘The Challenge’: Tori Doesn’t Think She Deserved Jordan’s ‘Terrorist’ Comment: ‘We Don’t Have a Personal Relationship’

The Challenge champ Jordan Wiseley compared his ex Tori Deal to a “terrorist” during Ride or Dies as he felt she held their past as leverage in the game. However, she doesn’t think the comparison is warranted, noting they didn’t have a “personal relationship.”

Tori Deal explained her deal with Fessy Shafaat and Jordan Wiseley

Exes Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley’s tumultuous relationship came to a head during The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 12 when he felt he used their past as leverage to convince him not to vote Fessy Shafaat into elimination.

Jordan infamously claimed he didn’t “negotiate with terrorists” before nominating her then-teammate. A few weeks later, Tori gave her side of the situation and admitted she didn’t think she deserved the comparison during the Jan. 25, 2022, episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.

According to the veteran, her team won the first challenge after she and Jordan had their blowup following his hookup with rookie Nurys Mateo. She admitted to debating nominating him for elimination but wanted to save him due to their past relationship.

Therefore, the Are You the One? alum said she brokered a deal between Jordan and Fessy not to say each other’s names. Once the “underdogs” one a few weeks later, Tori recalled hearing about her ex toying with the idea of nominating Fessy.

Tori doesn’t think she deserved Jordan’s ‘terrorist’ comparison

According to Tori, she wanted to have the conversation in which Jordan felt she gave him an ultimatum to remind her of their deal and save their relationship.

She also addressed him, referring to her as a “terrorist,” admitting it didn’t make sense to her because he claimed she used their relations as gameplay.

However, “we don’t have a personal relationship,” Tori noted as she said the two haven’t talked outside of the house. While the reality TV star admitted she might have had an “extreme” reaction, she only meant to explain that his choice of saving Fessy would affect her image of him.

She acknowledged how he could have perceived the message as her threatening their friendship but clarified that the situation upset her because she made a deal on his behalf and he debated going back on it.

Jordan and Tori reunited on ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

Following their late 2020 breakup, Tori and Jordan hadn’t talked until they reunited in The Challenge: Ride or Dies over a year later.

After initially having an emotional conversation about having each other’s backs shortly following his entrance, their relationship soured. The exes had slept in the same bed, but Jordan began pursuing Nurys, confusing Tori and resulting in a heated exchange.

After she seemingly got her revenge by getting the newcomer sent home the following week, the formerly engaged couple went back at it when Jordan reneged on a deal to protect Fessy.

He claims he went back on his word because Tori held their relationship over his head as leverage, but she insisted she wanted to remind him of the deal. Regardless, his decision resulted in multiple blowups between the two, including one at the elimination, while they were eating, and another when her team interrogated Jordan after a daily win. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.