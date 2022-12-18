‘The Challenge’: Turbo and Jordan Trade Shots on Social Media Around Season 38 Reunion

The Challenge champ Turbo Çamkıran took shots at season 38 cast members Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Jordan Wiseley, and Devin Walker on Twitter around the time they reunited for the reunion. Jordan has since clapped back.

A few days before The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies cast reunited for the season reunion in London, Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran took shots at two-time finalist Devin Walker, three-time champ Jordan Wiseley, and seven-time winner Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio on Twitter.

He uploaded a Photoshopped picture of the three competitors dressed as chickens, with Turbo riding the poultry with Johnny Bananas’s face.

The War of the Worlds winner captioned his poster, “The Challenge: War of the Pussy Chickens coming soon.”

Turbo has notably referred to his rivals as “pussy chickens” throughout his three-season career. Jordan shot back with a fake Spirit Halloween costume of the former champ. Called the “cave b****” outfit, it includes tampons, a $5 bathrobe, a small private part, and an IQ score of three. Jordan uploaded the meme to his Instagram story, captioning it, “congrats, king.”

Jordan Wiseley and Turbo got into an argument during ‘War of the Worlds 2’

During War of the Worlds 2, Ashley Mitchell told Turbo that Jordan talked about him behind his back, hoping to pit the strong players against each other.

It worked as they got into an argument that eventually escalated, causing production to get involved. Apparently, Turbo attempted to attack the crew, resulting in his immediate disqualification.

Turbo and Jordan have been butting heads throughout the season but TONIGHT both competitors have reached their boiling point.



Don’t miss it on The Challenge: War of The Worlds 2 at 9/8c on MTV! ???? #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/OEOgEw453H — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 23, 2019

In an interview after the season, Jordan called the one-time champ the most overrated cast member, upsetting Turbo.

The two-time Survivor winner responded several times on Twitter, once by calling Jordan a “fake, funky, coward chicken champ.” Additionally, he included that he won a final that many, including long-standing host TJ Lavin, consider the hardest in the franchise’s history.

Jordan said he was ‘disappointed’ Turbo left before he joined ‘Ride or Dies’

Before entering the Challenge house for season 38’s Ride or Dies, Turbo got into a seemingly random argument with Free Agents winner Laurel Stucky and continued to rub his castmates the wrong way. Although it wasn’t shown, several players, including Johnny Bananas and Devin, have claimed Turbo got into multiple arguments with them and other competitors.

However, he seemed safe when Johnny Bananas and his partner Nany González won a daily challenge as he had a close relationship with the latter.

Turbo and Jordan's season long tension finally comes to a head in an explosive argument that leaves the entire house shook. #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/JoGM0udJ6n — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 27, 2019

Due to his refusal to communicate with Nany, she threw him and his teammate Tamara Alfaro into elimination as the main vote, and they faced off against rookies Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser. As most of the house wanted Turbo out of the game, they helped the newcomers send the War of the Worlds champ home by episode 2. Immediately after his elimination, Jordan joined the cast alongside veteran Aneesa Ferreira.

During his appearance on Bananas’s podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas, Jordan admitted he was “disappointed” to see he had just missed his rival as he hoped to have spent at least one night in the house together. The three-time champ said he knew it was Turbo exiting the competition by his signature walk and wanted to joke on him about a tennis ball the former winner carried. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.