‘The Challenge’: Are Turbo and Tamara Still Dating?

The Challenge: Ride or Dies pair Turbo Çamkıran and Tamara Alfaro came into the show as a dating pair before becoming the second team eliminated. Are they still together?

Turbo and Tamara were the second team eliminated from ‘The Challenge 38’

The Challenge Season 33 champ Turbo Çamkıran returned for Ride or Dies alongside girlfriend Tamara Alfaro. He rubbed most of the cast the wrong way by getting into a seemingly random fight with Laurel Stucky before they entered the house.

His former teammate Nany González and partner Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio later arrived, and she intended to have his back. Therefore, when Nany and Bananas won the daily mission, she approached him and asked if he wanted to go into elimination as he had previously claimed.

However, Turbo refused to talk to her, upsetting her. Tamara and Turbo ended up in the Zone facing rookie team Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser. The athletic pair had to compete in a puzzle-based elimination, putting the cast in a position to help the newcomers.

As Turbo rubbed most players the wrong way, they wanted him out and assisted the rookies, who pulled out the win. During the competition, the team didn’t talk much about their relationship, but the show lists them as a dating pair.

Tamara accused of cheating to get on ‘The Challenge’ with Turbo

In June 2020, Sean Azari, who claimed to be dating Tamara, accused her of cheating on him with Turbo to participate in the competition show.

In a Reddit thread discussing spoilers for the season, he commented that they were in a committed relationship for two years before he discovered she went on The Challenge through social media. According to Sean, he saw a picture of Tamara and Turbo on her refrigerator but said she told him that they were only friends training together.

He claimed they spent a lot of time together and talked about getting an engagement ring. Therefore, Sean said he was “in shock.” However, he doesn’t seem to blame Tamara for the situation, as he believes she listens to people around her who want her to become famous. Additionally, Sean responded to a tweet sharing she went home second, calling it “karma.”

Regardless, he still considers her an “amazing person.” According to the popular spoiler account PinkRose, Turbo had Tamara train for months beforehand. Additionally, he allegedly isolated her from the rest of the cast by not letting her talk to anyone. Even though Turbo and Tamara don’t have pictures of each other on Instagram, a recent photo surfaced of the two with their arms around one another and smiling. It’s assumed they are still together.

Turbo previously won ‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds’

The two-time Survivor: Turkey winner and MMA fighter debuted on 2019’s War of the Worlds, partnered up with Nany. They paired well together, winning four daily missions and avoiding elimination.

He won another two challenges by himself and another with Natalie “Ninja” Duran before making it to the finals.

Turbo became the lone champion and took home $750,000, making him the first Survivor winner to get a victory and breaking the record for the most money won by a male player in a single season.

The promising rookie returned for War of the Worlds 2 as part of Team USA but got disqualified by episode 10 due to his multiple altercations with three-time champ Jordan Wiseley. He returned for the first time in three years and four seasons for Ride or Dies. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.