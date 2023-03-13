‘The Challenge: UK’: Are Callum Izzard and Ella Rae Wise Still Together?

Reality TV star Callum Izzard and TOWIE’s Ella Rae Wise rekindled their romance while competing on The Challenge: UK. Are they still dating?

Reality TV star Callum Izzard and The Only Way is Essex standout Ella Rae Wise connected in Dubai, but nothing happened due to the timing. They reconnected during The Challenge: UK, which was filmed around September 2022, and quickly formed a showmance.

Initially, Ella admitted to only using the romance to her advantage in the game. However, it became more to her, and she noted she would like to pursue a relationship after the show. The couple continued to date following filming but split a few months later, in November 2022.

After initially claiming they broke up due to frequent arguments, Callum opened up to The Sun about the “embarrassing” reason why they’re no longer together. According to the reality TV star, he went public with their relationship during an interview that upset her because she planned to continue making television appearances.

For example, Ella apparently joined the cast of the reality dating show Celebrity Dinner Date to find love, but the producers cut her after Callum revealed their relationship. He admitted it caught him off guard, leading to a disagreement between the couple, as they had been dating for four months. The reality TV star previously called his ex a “clout chaser,” but they are currently on good terms.

Callum and Ella competed in ‘The Challenge: UK’ together

At the beginning of The Challenge: UK, Ella Wise’s name floated around as a potential nominee for elimination.

Realizing his time might be limited, Callum made a move. She ended up staying in the house, and they grew closer, although she initially planned to use him for strategy.

Due to her last-place finish in the Frozen Senseless challenge, Ella landed directly into an elimination, where she got sent home just before the finals. On the other hand, Callum allied with Ashley McKenzie, Marcel Somerville, and Nathan Henry from the beginning, protecting him throughout the competition.

Additionally, he never finished last in a daily challenge, successfully avoiding the Arena throughout the season. Callum advanced to the finals, placing third behind runner-up Nathan and winner Tristan Phipps. Neither Callum nor Ella returned for Word Championship.

Callum and Ella are UK reality TV stars

In 2018, Callum made his reality TV debut as a new representative in Ibiza Weekender Season 7. Later that year, he appeared in an episode of Celebs Go Dating and then returned to Ibiza Weekender for seasons 9 and 10.

The UK native then joined the cast of MTV’s reality TV dating experiment Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love (2019), where he fell for Georgia Steel, ultimately proposing to her by the show’s end.

However, they announced the end of their seven-month relationship in April 2020. Callum then competed on the game show Celebrity Ghost Trip (2021), where he and Weekender co-star, David Potts, finished as runner-up.

In 2022, he appeared in an Eating with My Ex episode and participated in Celebrity Karaoke Club, where he was the first eliminated. Additionally, he competed in a PPV boxing event where he beat a more experienced boxer, James Tinsdale. In 2019, Ella debuted on The Only Way is Essex, or TOWIE, in its 24th season and has appeared as a primary cast member for the past five seasons.