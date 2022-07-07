‘The Challenge: USA’: Are Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen Still Together?

Big Brother is full of competition, but some people manage to find love in the house. That included Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen. She’s now competing without him on The Challenge: USA, which might make fans question are they still together? Here is everything you need to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA spoilers ahead for episode 1.]

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen met on ‘Big Brother 20’

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen | Robert Laberge/Getty Images

RELATED: ‘The Challenge: USA’ Cast Includes 6 Former CBS Champions

Every houseguest on Big Brother hopes to win. But it depends on the person if they’re open to a showmance.

Angela and Tyler started working together at the beginning of Big Brother 20 in the Level Six alliance in 2018. But eventually, they started a showmance and tried very hard to keep it secret. In the end, Angela placed fourth, and Tyler was the runner-up of the season.

They continued their relationship after the show. Tyler returned to Big Brother for the All-Stars season 22. That time was without Angela, and he often talked about being unhappy without her in the house.

Is ‘The Challenge: USA’ player Angela Rummans still with Tyler Crispen?

RELATED: ‘The Challenge: USA’ Premiere Date and Time

Now it’s Angela’s turn to compete on reality TV alone. She teamed up with Tyson Apostol from Survivor in the first episode of The Challenge: USA. But don’t expect them to start a showmance because Angela is still in a relationship with Tyler.

He posted a cast picture from Big Brother 20 on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “4 years ago you met this crew. Tonight the Ice Queen @angelarummans returns to your TV’s with a new group of BB legends on @thechallenge What a day!!!”

Tyler proposed to Angela back in 2021 and shared the special moment on YouTube. The couple was very active on YouTube before and after that, sharing recipes and vlogs. They also work together through businesses like Angela’s cookbook and jewelry company.

Angela has a strong start on ‘The Challenge: USA’

https://twitter.com/CBSBigBrother/status/1534568390118891520

The first episode of The Challenge: USA had the cast play in coed pairs. Everyone picked their partners, and Tyson and Angela chose each other.

“I want to work with Tyson because he’s a strong competitor physically and mentally,” she said. “He’s so well-rounded. This is gonna be great.” She was right because they came in first and chose who competed against Kyland Young and Azah Awasum, who came in last to stay.

Tyson and Angela said they would ride or die together to the end. They agreed they wanted to keep Big Brother and Survivor players in the game. They picked Cely Vazquez and Javonny Vega from Love Island to compete, and they lost, going home empty-handed.

The episode ended with a twist where an algorithm will randomly select their new teammates after every elimination. No one will have the same partner twice. “It’s been fun,” Angela told Tyson. “It was a good run,” he said. Time will tell if their alliance will work around this.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge: USA’: How It Works and Prize Money