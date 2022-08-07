‘The Challenge USA’: Cashay Proudfoot Said She Thought She Would Marry Cinco Holland

Reality TV personality Cashay Proudfoot previously dated Love Island co-star Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. before they competed on The Challenge: USA together. During a recent interview, Cashay opened up about the breakup affecting her on the show, admitting she thought she would marry him.

In the summer of 2021, Cashay Proudfoot and Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. met during Love Island USA Season 3. The couple attempted a relationship after the show, but it didn’t work out.

According to Cashay’s recent interview on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, the two broke up only six weeks before filming began.

It ain't easy living with your ex in the Challenge house. ?



Can Cashay and Cinco get to a place where they BOTH feel comfortable being around each other? #TheChallengeUSA is all-new TOMORROW at 9p on @CBS! ? pic.twitter.com/LRTF68VeFb — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) August 2, 2022

While acknowledging how her storyline so far has seemed to revolve around the failed relationship, she explained the breakup deeply affected her as she thought she would marry Cinco one day. The reality star claimed the two previously researched apartments to live in together until they mutually agreed to part ways. Cashay didn’t explain why the couple broke up but admitted there was “a lot of pressure” on her relationship due to invested fans.

However, the recent breakup made the co-living situation “uncomfortable,” and they still had unresolved conversations. Therefore, Cashay admitted that she asked production to leave after three days. According to the Love Island alum, she and Cinco were cast together, and she chose to compete anyway because her friends and family encouraged her to do it for herself.

Cinco was eliminated from ‘The Challenge: USA’ while Cashay was in power

During The Challenge: USA, Cashay and Cinco presumably worked together in the Love Island alliance, but he quickly got close with Big Brother 23’s Favorite Houseguest, Tiffany Mitchell.

Their relationship proved a threat, and she was quickly ousted from the house.

"I hate being ignored." Me too, Cashay, me too. ?



These Islanders are swapping their swimsuits for workout gear when #TheChallengeUSA premieres WEDNESDAY JULY 6 at 9:30p on @CBS! ? pic.twitter.com/aDNUGmJHi3 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 30, 2022

When Cashay got into the power, Cinco was a part of the losing team who would face the duo that she and teammate Tyson Apostol threw into elimination. He refused to give her the name of anyone he preferred to compete against, wanting her to get her hands dirty instead.

Cashay and Tyson took a big shot, throwing in Leo Temory and then-partner and frontrunner Sarah Lacina. However, it backfired, and Cinco and his teammate Azah Awasum were eliminated.

Cashay and Cinco met on ‘Love Island’ and continued dating

Before appearing on the show, Cinco and Cashay were known for their relationship that developed on Love Island.

The two hit it off from the very beginning, quickly becoming favorites to win, but he decided to pursue things with Trina Njoroge. Not wanting to wait for Cinco to make up his mind, she eventually moved on with Charlie Lynch.

Cinco starting arm day early… very early. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/5WgYW4f2pG — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 12, 2021

Even though Cinco came around and wanted to recouple with Cashay, he was too late and ultimately got dumped from the island. However, she exited soon after that, and the couple began romantically seeing each other in the real world.

They met each other’s families and frequently hung out before making their relationship official in January 2022. The couple soon reported they decided to break up but didn’t reveal why. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

