‘The Challenge: USA’: Cashay Clarifies Comments About Tiffany Being ‘Intimidated by Beautiful Women’

During The Challenge: USA episode 2, Cashay Proudfoot claimed she thought Tiffany Mitchell was “intimidated by beautiful women” because she seemed to prefer alliances with the guys. Following the episode, she clarified her comments in a series of Instagram story videos and detailed why the two currently aren’t on speaking terms.

The Challenge: USA episode 2 featured Tiffany Mitchell and Cinco Holland Jr.’s budding romance.

As the two grew closer, others became concerned about her possible influence on him and her strategic reputation, resulting in a blindside into elimination with her teammate, Cashel Barnett.

Ultimately, the two couldn’t out pedal The Amazing Race duo Cayla Lee and James Wallington, who pulled out the win. During the episode, Cashay Proudfoot, who previously dated Cinco, claimed Tiffany was “intimidated by beautiful women,” seemingly using that as a reason why she wanted the Big Brother popular player out of the game.

Following the episode, Cashay answered questions about her beef with Tiffany in videos she posted to her Instagram story.

Cashay details why she and the others targeted Tiffany during ‘The Challenge: USA’

When asked if jealousy played a part in targeting the Big Brother star, Cashay pointed out she wasn’t in a position of power to do anything, adding nearly 26 competitors still lived in the house at the time.

She insisted she “doesn’t have that much pull” and claimed that she went along with others who wanted Tiffany out of the house, declaring it best for her game. Another viewer asked why she accused the Big Brother fan favorite of being “threatened by beautiful women,” Cashay explained that she noticed Tiffany didn’t attempt to connect with the other ladies and mostly hung around the guys.

While the former Islander might not think Tiffany was actually “intimidated,” she stands by what she said and how she felt at the time.

When asked if the others found Tiffany intimidating, Cashay claimed they only targeted her because she began orchestrating alliances with the men, which they found threatening to their games. She clarified they weren’t afraid of Tiffany but felt it made sense for her to leave.

Cashay implied the two aren’t currently on speaking terms due to Kyland Young

Cashay also detailed how she and Tiffany reconnected following filming but had another fallout when the former Islander hung out with other cast members, including Tiffany’s rumored love interest Kyland, in Los Angeles.

The Favorite Houseguest hasn’t explicitly replied to Cashay but acknowledged several points made in the video in her direct message to another competitor, Desi Williams, that she uploaded to her Instagram story.

Tiffany claimed she never wore lingerie around Cinco to make Cashay jealous and denied commenting about wanting to “f***” with” the Love Island fan favorite’s mind.

Following what seems like her response, Cashay posted a video for Kyland’s birthday with her giving the Big Brother star a lapdance as they hung out with other cast members in Miami, Florida. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays on CBS.

