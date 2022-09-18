‘The Challenge: USA’ Cast Members Accuse Production of Stealing Their Clothes

The Challenge: USA standout Tyson Apostol called out what he considered inconsistencies throughout the final. During the conversation, he also revealed that someone or people in the production crew had a habit of stealing their clothes.

Following the historic ending to The Challenge: USA finalist Tyson Apostol opened up about the erratic final in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

After revealing several inconsistencies in the checkpoints and telling a story about him arguing for a correct answer during a checkpoint, he eventually went on to win with Angela Rummans, the reality star noted the differences in production between the MTV series and Survivor.

He called the long-running CBS competition show “the finest oiled machine,” pointing out that Jeff Probst quickly gets involved when something isn’t working correctly.

On the other hand, Tyson thinks The Challenge is a “machine that’s never been oiled.” He continued and shared his belief that the reality show is missing someone like Probst, who goes beyond his hosting role as he “cares about this product to make sure that everybody has a similar experience and that there’s consistency throughout so people know what to expect.”

Tyson accused production of stealing their clothes

When asked to clarify if the unpredictable production lasted throughout the season, Tyson revealed that someone stole their clothes.

According to Survivor champ, “unique” and “expensive” clothing went missing after turning it in for laundry. Tyson claims he and others asked for the items back and said production wrote it down but has yet to return anything.

“One of my really nice sweatshirts is gone, and one of my favorite pairs of sweatpants,” he noted. Cast member and The Amazing Race champ James Wallington appeared to back up Tyson’s story, revealing that he had $140 stolen as he competed in an elimination round in a now-deleted tweet.

Additionally, James shared similar perspectives about the inconsistent production as he called out the “messy and chaotic” Algorithm, blaming it for ruining several good players’ games.

Producers reportedly misled competitors about the prize money amount

Tyson also revealed that production reportedly intentionally misled them about the prize money amount. In the same interview, he claimed producers told them one winner would go home with the $500,000 until the last day.

Then, the four-time Survivor competitor claimed they were told the earnings are “only half, and then everybody’s bonuses are coming out of that as well.”

Even so, Tyson said the producers continued to mislead them into believing the champ would walk away with a $500,000 check.

Following filming, the pickleball player revealed that he shared his thoughts about the “dirty move” to trick them into believing they could earn a higher amount, and a producer reportedly admitted it. According to Tyson, the person told them that production didn’t think many of the competitors would join the cast for $250,000. The Survivor champ noted they might have a point, adding, “I, for sure, wouldn’t be here.”

