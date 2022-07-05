‘The Challenge: USA’ Cast: T.J. Lavin Hints at Casting ‘Disappointments’

MTV’s The Challenge has a new spinoff series coming to CBS. The Challenge: USA cast includes titans from a number of reality TV shows, and the contestants compete against each other for the grand prize. Host T.J. Lavin is talking about the show, and one interviewer noted Lavin hinted at casting “disappointments.”

‘The Challenge: USA’ cast brings together reality TV veterans from other shows

T.J. Lavin | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

MTV’s The Challenge is making its way to an even bigger audience with The Challenge: USA on CBS. So, who’s part of The Challenge: USA cast? Twenty-eight reality TV contestants from four shows will make their way onto the season.

Contestants from Love Island joined the cast for the new series. Newsweek reports Cashel Barnett, Kyra Green, Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr., Justine Ndiba, Cashay Proudfoot, Javonny Vega, Shannon St. Clair, and Cely Vazquez are all joining The Challenge: USA from the show.

Big Brother cast members include David Alexander, Azah Awasum, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, Enzo Palumbo, Xavier Prather, Angela Rummans, Derek Xiao, and Kyland Young.

Survivor contestants include Domenick Abbate, Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen, Tasha Fox, Sarah Lacina, Danny McCray, Shan Smith, and Desi Williams.

Finally, The Amazing Race contestants include Cayla Platt, Leo Temory, and James Wallington.

Host T.J. Lavin hinted at casting ‘disappointments’ in an interview

My interview with T.J. was funny. He's doing so many of these shows now that he couldn't remember the name of the elimination or some of the challenges. He also hints at some casting "disappointments." That interview will be live next week! #TheChallengeUSA — Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) June 28, 2022

T.J. Lavin hosts MTV’s The Challenge, and he’s also hosting The Challenge: USA. According to Sharon Tharp, the managing editor of digital Us Weekly, Lavin hinted at a few “disappointments” in The Challenge: USA cast.

“My interview with T.J. was funny,” Tharp tweeted. “He’s doing so many of these shows now that he couldn’t remember the name of the elimination or some of the challenges. He also hints at some casting ‘disappointments.’ That interview will be live next week! #TheChallengeUSA.”

Tharp’s tweet didn’t go into more detail regarding who Lavin considered disappointing in the cast. But it’s likely not any of the Survivor cast members, as Lavin explained he believes they’re the most well-equipped for a game like The Challenge.

“I would say just because of the grit,” Lavin told Parade about Survivor players likely dominating. “When you get down and dirty, it’s going to be a miserable time. That’s what it takes to be in a final. All the challenges throughout the entire season are tough. But the final challenge will take you beyond yourself and beyond what you think is possible for you to survive. And Survivor players are most equipped to do that.”

When does ‘The Challenge: USA’ premiere?

The Challenge: USA premieres Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

As for how the new series works, The Sun notes CBS shared, “Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts. They quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents.”

After the USA installment completes, The Challenge: Global Championship is slated to come next. Global Championship brings The Challenge: USA winner to compete against the winners of other international variations of the show. So far, details remain minimal about the next installment.

