‘The Challenge: USA’ Fans Compare Players’ Treatment of Tiffany to Bullying in ‘Big Brother 24’

Wednesday, July 13, was a sad day for fans of CBS‘s reality competition shows. First, the Big Brother 24 cast targeted fan-favorite Taylor Hale, and then The Challenge: USA players threw Tiffany Mitchell under the bus. And now, fans are sharing their thoughts regarding the similarities between Tiffany and Taylor.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Challenge: USA Episode 2, “Oh Say Can You See Tiffany,” and Big Brother 24.]

Tiffany Mitchell | Photo by Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

Tiffany left in ‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 2

The Challenge: USA Episode 2 was all about Tiffany — CBS even named the hour’s title after her. The other players grew suspicious of her alleged scheming and wanted to get her out before she became too powerful. However, the source of their skepticism of Tiffany also harkened back to rumors of her flirtatious behavior. Many worried about her influence on the men.

Tiffany and Cinco Holland Jr. were flirting with one another, and he even carried her to bed one night. And this rubbed Cinco’s ex-girlfriend, Cashay Proudfoot, the wrong way. Plus, a couple of the other women in the house, including Shan Smith and Sarah Lacina, were talking about how Tiffany and Cinco “swapped DNA.”

Tyson Apostol and Justine Ndiba won the Daily Challenge, and James Wallington and Cayla Platt came in last place. And after deliberating with other players, Tyson and Justine decided to throw Tiffany and Cashel Barnett in the Arena with James and Cayla. Alyssa Lopez, who wants revenge for The Cookout eliminating her in Big Brother 23, campaigned for Tiffany to leave. And Xavier Prather even threw Tiffany under the bus.

In the end, James and Cayla won the elimination round, sending Tiffany and Cashel home in The Challenge: USA.

What’s been happening to Taylor in ‘Big Brother 24’?

The women of The Challenge: USA targeted Tiffany because of her behavior with the male competitors, and the same could be said for the Big Brother 24 women’s treatment of Taylor.

From the moment Taylor entered the Big Brother house, the women didn’t like her. Specifically, Paloma Aguilar, Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones, and Jasmine Davis have taken issue with Taylor. They believe she’s not a “girls girl,” is trying to seduce the men, and they have said many more negative things. As a result, fans have called them out for bullying. And some even accuse the houseguests of using microaggressions toward Taylor.

The ugly behavior has spread throughout the house, and everyone seems to be against her. Daniel Durston, the Head of Household, believes every accusation against Taylor. And so, after Michael Bruner used the Power of Veto to save himself, Daniel nominated Taylor for eviction.

During his nomination speech, he told Taylor that she had rubbed people the wrong way. And Daniel even said that she now has a chance to apologize for her wrongdoings. This infuriated fans as they believe Taylor has done nothing wrong. And after seeing the mistreatment of Tiffany in The Challenge: USA, many are comparing her experience to Taylor’s in Big Brother 24.

Fans point out similarities between Tiffany in ‘The Challenge: USA’ and Taylor in ‘Big Brother 24’

Following The Challenge: USA Episode 2, fans took to Twitter to share their feelings about Tiffany’s elimination.

One person posted a photo of Tiffany next to Taylor and wrote, “Tell me I’m not the only one who sees it??? What is going on with all these hateful a** women?”

Tiffany responded to the post, “It’s something about Detroit women.”

Another fan said, “Tonight was not a good night for CBS TV, first Taylor, now Tiffany. I’m over this sh*t.” And someone else shared, “Two Black women were wronged tonight on CBS…”

The Challenge: USA airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs on Thursday, July 14, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

