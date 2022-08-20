‘The Challenge: USA: Kyland Young and Kyra Green on What It’s Really Like Living in the ‘Challenge’ House and If Danny Really Mentions Kiki THAT Often [EXCLUSIVE]

The Challenge: USA just sent Kyland Young and Kyra Green home packing. The Big Brother alum and Love Island alum ended up being knocked out of the game by a trivia question — but the duo has no regrets.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet recently got the chance to talk with Young and Green about their first experience with The Challenge. They told us what it was like to live in the Challenge house. And they also revealed if Danny McCray really mentions Kiki THAT often.

Kyland Young and Kyra Green | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

Competing on ‘The Challenge: USA’ was ‘positive but exhausting’

The Challenge: USA is the latest version of the long-running reality competition that features big names from the world of major franchises — Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Love Island — competing on The Challenge for the very first time. The format is a bit different from the MTV version, but the competition is still fierce.

“[Competing on The Challenge] is positive but exhausting. Along with doing these physical challenges, the social game, and just trying to make sure you’re good with everyone — even the close people that have your back,” Green said.

“It’s just very exhausting to constantly be like, ‘Am I really okay? Or Is everyone kind of like looking at me to go in this week, or did I do well enough on the challenge, or do people see me as a good competitor?”

The Love Island alum explained that so many different things are going through your head when you’re on the show that when you actually go to sleep every night, you sleep “so hard.”

“More than any other show I’ve been on because I was just exhausted,” Green revealed.

What’s it really like to live in ‘The Challenge: USA’ house?

Young compared his first experience on The Challenge and living in the house to being at summer camp — even though he’s never been.

“See, I love summer camp. Like I’ve never even been to a summer camp. But I imagine this is what it is like. The physical exhaustion to share and the social dynamics. We have flexibility. It’s not the 24/7 live feeds and conversations like Big Brother. But you’re still sleeping hard. It’s exhausting in that sense,” Young explained.

Somehow despite coming in with 6 BB23 cast members all but 1 have gone home #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/jQF3Iwq2JO — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) August 18, 2022

He also revealed that The Challenge house had “such a chill kind of vibe to it.” And, he says it’s crazy how quickly you adapt to sleeping on bunk beds.

“I don’t know about you, but like for me, we get there and we’re saying this place is terrible. And then a week later, I’m like, this is just where I’ve always lived,” Young said.

Did Danny McCray really mention Kiki that much in the house?

Viewers of The Challenge: USA have heard Survivor alum Danny McCrary repeatedly talk about his girlfriend Kiki during his confessionals. So, we had to ask Young and Green if McCray mentioned her that much in the house. And it turns out that he absolutely does!

the challenge usa isn’t the challenge usa without danny mentioning kiki at least once per episode #thechallengeusa — vee (@shwmance) July 28, 2022

“Yes, 100%, I know he loves that girl. I’ve never even met her, but I loved her just hearing him talk about her so much. So it was so cute that they actually showed that on TV. Like every single interview and every single challenge, he’s like, ‘I’m doing this for you, Kiki,'” Green said while Young shook his head vigorously.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesday nights on CBS.

