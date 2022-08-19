‘The Challenge: USA’: Kyland Young and Kyra Green on Why It’s ‘Cool’ to Lose on a Trivia Elimination and Who They Think Will Win It All [EXCLUSIVE]

The Challenge: USA just saw the elimination of Big Brother alum Kyland Young and Love Island alum Kyra Green. In the most recent episode of the CBS reality series, Young and Green were sent into elimination as the strongest team. But instead of going up against Big Brother alums Alyssa Lopez and Enzo Palumbo in a purely physical elimination, they had to contend with a trivia element. And that ended up being their downfall.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet recently talked with the duo about their elimination, and why it was “cool” to lose because of trivia. They also revealed who they think will win it all.

Kyra Green and Kyland Young | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

A Madonna question stumped Kyland Young and Kyra Green on ‘The Challenge: USA’

It was Survivor’s Domenick Abbate and The Amazing Race’s Cayla Patt who sent Young and Green into elimination after they won the demolition derby daily challenge. But they weren’t too worried about their chances going up against Lopez and Palumbo — until the trivia element of the challenge was revealed.

Ultimately, it was a question about the number of times Madonna has been married that sent them home. According to Green, she thought they had the challenge “in the bag” until a twist emerged that they had no way to prepare for.

“I mean, we had height on our side. So we were like, we, we had this in the bag, but then that whole trivia side of it and just random questions like Kyland was so strong with all of them. And then we got to the Madonna one and we were just like, We have no clue,” Green said.

It’s ‘cool’ to lose on a trivia elimination

Green continued, telling us that you would think because of Madonna’s celebrity status that she would have been married “a billion times because of the news and everything.” But, their answer ended up being just “a little off.” Now, Young says he knows everything there is to know about the multi-Grammy award winner.

“Twice. Madonna’s been married a normal amount of times. Yeah. I can tell you about her kids, her shoe size, whatever you need to know about Madonna now,” Young said.

Young continued to explain the “cool” thing about getting eliminated on a trivia challenge.

“The cool thing about it, though, is that, like, I heard some stuff along the lines of like there hasn’t been trivia elements. There have only been two trivia elements in eliminations,” Young explained.

“So it’s not typically something that they do. And obviously, trivia was something that we tried our best to prepare for, and we knew most of the answers right away.”

Young added that it was “just that one thing” — a question about Madonna — that took them out. But, he says it feels better to be taken out like that compared to a pole wrestle, hall brawl, or a race.

“You know, there’s nothing you can do about that question. Once you’re there, you’re like, all right, well, we can’t think our way out of this or figure it out. It’s just, you know, or you don’t. We just, unfortunately, didn’t,” Young said.

‘The Challenge: USA’ stars are hoping their friends win it all

“I’m rooting for my girl Justine, because I’ve known her for years before even going into the show with her. And she’s such a fighter and I feel like she has proven herself, every single episode throughout the season. So my money’s on her for sure,” Green said.

Young agreed, noting that Justine came in ready to play the game more than anyone expected. However, he also thinks Big Brother 20’s Angela Rummans and Survivor’s Tyson Apostol are in the running.

“I’ve got to cheer for the squad that I formed with really quickly — Angela and Tyson. We had a great bond,” Young said.

“We (Angela and I) got super close during the challenge, which is dope because we weren’t close at all. I mean, Big Brother, like we were close in the sense that the entire cast is close and trauma bonded, but we actually became like real friends, real homies in The Challenge and that was cool.”

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesday nights on CBS.

