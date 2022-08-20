‘The Challenge: USA’: Kyra Green Calls Reuniting With Ex Cashel Barnett ‘Bittersweet’

Kyra Green and Cashel Barnett dated after meeting on Love Island USA Season 1. The pair reunited two years after their breakup, where they would appear on The Challenge: USA together, which she called “bittersweet.”

Exes Kyra Green and Cashel Barnett competed in ‘The Challenge: USA’ together

Love Island USA Season 1 alum Kyra Green competed in the first season of The Challenge: USA. She was aligned with ex-boyfriend Cashel Barnett, whom she met on the CBS reality dating show, through the Love Island alliance, and they were partnered as teammates for the first mission.

Regardless, the two got along well, unlike other Love Island USA exes Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland Jr., who appeared to have unresolved issues.

When he was randomly paired with Tiffany Mitchell for Week 2, the house turned against the Big Brother 23 Favorite Houseguest and threw her and him into elimination.

The two lost, sending them home early. Kyra remained under the radar for the next five weeks until episode 7, when she was thrown into elimination due to revenge against her teammate Kyland Young and went home. Following her exit, she talked to Parade about her experience on the CBS reality competition and how she felt reuniting with her ex-boyfriend.

Kyra says competing with her ex brought on ‘a mix of emotions’

The Love Island alum called having to compete alongside Cashel “crazy” and admitted she didn’t know he would also appear on the show. Referring to the moment when Kyra saw him as “bittersweet,” she noted she felt “a mix of emotions.”

Unlike Cashay and Cinco, who didn’t trust each other, the Los Angeles native knew Cashel would remain loyal to her. “We had that mutual trust because we loved each other at one point,” she continued. Even so, Kyra admitted she thought the situation might take her attention away from the games, so she felt relieved when he went home, noting, “OK, I don’t have to deal with this.”

In 2019, Kyra appeared on Love Island USA Season 1 after the initial coupling. On Day 3, she paired up with Cashel, and they remained coupled until Day 12, when she admitted she felt they weren’t connecting.

He was dumped from the island, and she moved on, eventually coming out as bisexual after kissing co-star Emily Salch. The LA native partnered with newcomer Jered Youngblood, but they were eliminated just before the finals. Following the show, Kyra and Cashel began a relationship before permanently breaking up in February 2020.

Kyland Young and Kyra were eliminated during ‘The Challenge: USA’ episode 7

While the exes are the only ones representing Love Island USA Season 1, Kyland entered the season alongside five other Big Brother 23 alums, including Alyssa Lopez and Derek Xiao, as well as Xavier Prather, Tiffany Mitchell, and Azah Awasum, with whom he had a close alliance with during BB.

Their past played a role this season as Kyland took a shot and blindsided Xavier, ultimately eliminating him.

Kyland also won the week prior and chose to send in Domenick Abbate and Cashay as his then-teammate Angela Rummans wanted to protect the stronger players.

A few weeks later, when Domenick won, he didn’t hesitate to throw in Kyland, and his partner Kyra, as he also realized the Big Brother star, who had one elimination win and two challenge victories, had a lot of money in his bank account. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8 on CBS.

