‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2: Fans Aren’t Excited to See 1 Player

The Challenge: USA is coming back with a second season and a cast filled with returning competitors from season 1 and new contenders. Big Brother 24 runner-up Monte Taylor is reportedly among the group, and fans aren’t excited.

According to Vevmo account PinkRose, who has correctly spoiled several seasons of The Challenge and other reality shows, filming for The Challenge USA Season 2 is underway.

Twitter account GamerVev has revealed the cast and alternates to fans who are reacting to the news. The tweet announcing Big Brother 24 runner-up Monte Taylor received one of the lowest “likes” and overall interaction, proving fans aren’t excited to watch the Delaware-based personal trainer in the upcoming season.

One follower called him “unwatchable” and thinks season 2 is trying to have a “villains” theme. Someone else disagreed and claimed Monte “makes perfect sense” for the reality competition show due to his height, physicality, and potential to stir the pot.

However, others pointed out they don’t think he’s “good TV’ and still don’t want to watch him because they don’t enjoy him as a person. Throughout his time on Big Brother, Monte won a total of five competitions, proving he might have what it takes to compete on The Challenge.

Monte contributed to the mistreatment of Taylor Hale in ‘Big Brother 24’

During the first week of Big Brother 24, Paloma Aguilar and Alyssa Snider started a few alliances, including an all-girls group intending to target eventual winner Taylor Hale and the men.

Taylor found out about the alliance and warned Monte. However, he assumed she lied to him and asked Paloma about it, who denied it.

He believed her and talked badly about Taylor to several other houseguests, contributing to the hate for Taylor spreading rapidly around the house.

Then Head of Household Daniel Durston seemingly wanted to please the majority and backdoored Taylor with a harsh speech, bringing her to tears. Due to Paloma’s self-eviction, Taylor remained in the house and eventually reconciled with Monte when they became allies in the Leftovers.

Monte, among other ‘Big Brother 24’ players tapped to compete in ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2

Regardless, the Delaware-based trainer continued to disparage Taylor when talking to houseguest Terrance Higgins, even claiming she wasn’t the best representation for Black women.

Additionally, Monte appeared to use Brittany Hoopes’ plan to use the money she earned on the show to start a family against her, garnering more backlash.

By the end of the competition, he had a short-lived showmance with fan-favorite Taylor, but it didn’t do much to turn his approval rating around as they shipped her with Joseph Abdin.

Even though he finished the competition as runner-up and played a good game, fans have widely dismissed Monte, referring to him as “redacted.” Other Big Brother 24 houseguests reportedly tapped for The Challenge: USA Season 2 include Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones, and Joseph.

The first season of The Challenge: USA is available to watch on Paramount+.