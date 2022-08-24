The Challenge: USA’—A Secret Alliance Will Try and Take Control of the Game in Episode 8

The Challenge: USA has officially eliminated half the contestants, and the final is inching closer and closer. In episode 7 “State of the Union,” someone took a shot at a top competitor and it shockingly worked out. Now, in the upcoming eighth episode, a secret alliance will reportedly try to take control of the game.

The cast of ‘The Challenge: USA’ in episode 8 | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

Who was sent home in episode 7 of ‘The Challenge: USA’?

The most recent episode of The Challenge: USA featured a big move against someone who was qualified for the final, and it really shook up the game. Dom and Cayla chose Kyland and Kyra to go into elimination against Leo and Alyssa, marking the first time the players in power made a move against someone who had won a challenge.

The elimination challenge was Ball and Chain, which meant players had to uncover trivia questions that were high up on a wall. Then, they had to find and unlock the heavy medicine ball that was chained to the correct answer and lift it up over the wall. The first team to correctly answer all six questions would be the winner, but that was easier said than done.

The insanely difficult challenge required the players to stand on each other’s shoulders and backs to reach the top of the wall — and the medicine balls were extremely heavy. It wasn’t easy for either viewers or players on the sideline to watch the challenge play out.

No one quit the game — surprisingly — and the challenge ended up coming down to the final answer. In the end, Kyland and Kyra were stumped by how many times Madonna had been married. While Leo and Alyssa were the first to answer all six questions correctly. The episode ended with the upset of Leo and Alyssa sending Kyland and Kyra home.

A secret alliance will try and take control of the game

The Challenge: USA episode 7 gave fans their first chance to see the “winners” alliance that’s been happening behind the scenes all season long. Every time someone wins enough money to qualify for the final, they are automatically brought into this alliance.

Kyland was the first person eliminated from the alliance that had kept everyone safe up until that point. But, he won’t be the last. According to the summary for episode 8 “Independence Day,” a new twist means that a secret alliance will try to take control of the game.

“After a game-changing twist, a secret alliance makes plans to take control of the game, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, August 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host,” the description reads.

Who is in the secret alliance on ‘The Challenge: USA’?

As the show heads into the latter half of the season, there are definitely a few competitors that fans need to keep their eye on. Both Ben and Danny are in desperate need of more money in order to qualify for the final. And Sarah and Enzo aren’t yet where they need to be.

Who will be in this teased secret alliance? Or, is it possible that it’s just a secret to the players, and viewers have already been introduced to it. Is the “winners” alliance the secret alliance the description teases? Or, is it a new group that fans still don’t know anything about? Fans will have to wait and see.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays on CBS.

