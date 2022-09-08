MTV’s The Challenge fans continue to enjoy The Challenge: USA on CBS. So far, titans from Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Love Island have duked it out for their spot in the final. There are only a few eliminations left before the remaining players compete against each other for the grand prize. So, who heads home in episode 10? Here are The Challenge: USA spoilers ahead.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA spoilers for episode 10 ahead.]

A new clip shows what’s to come in episode 10

Justine Ndiba in ‘The Challenge: USA’ | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

The Challenge: USA episode 10 continues to showcase the cutthroat nature of the competition. In episode 9, Desi and Danny were at odds when they were paired together and won the daily challenge. While Desi hoped to throw a formidable competitor like Angela into the arena, Danny hoped to protect Angela from elimination. Together, they settled on throwing Cashay in against Sarah — and Sarah came out on top. This will surely throw a wrench in Sarah and Danny’s alleged alliance, as Sarah didn’t want to compete against Cashay.

So, what’s to come in episode 10? The Challenge: USA Twitter page posted a short clip of the daily challenge, which involves building a bridge on a moving truck using pegs. Competitors must move across the truck as quickly as possible to get to the front of the vehicle. Falling off the truck disqualifies competitors and potentially sends them into elimination. Additionally, there’s a twist. Each competitor can place six pegs on the truck wherever they want before they begin traversing.

Host T.J. Lavin also tells the cast that it’s a men’s elimination day, so they need to step it up to ensure they don’t land in the arena.

‘The Challenge: USA’ spoilers: Who goes home in episode 10?

We're in the home stretch baby! ? With just one more week before #TheChallengeUSA finale, who are you hoping to NOT see in the Arena? ?



Cheer on your faves TOMORROW during a brand new ep of The Challenge: USA at 9p on @CBS! ? pic.twitter.com/IDhMfZNuHT — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 6, 2022

So, who goes home in episode 10? According to The Challenge: USA spoilers from PinkRose posted to Reddit, David Alexander leaves the competition next.

David got his start on Big Brother, and he’s managed to keep a relatively low profile throughout the season. Unfortunately, it seems his luck runs short in episode 10. It’s unclear whether he loses the daily challenge and gets sent into the elimination this way, or the winners of the daily challenge send him in to compete against the loser.

With David eliminated in episode 10, this serves as the last male elimination of the season before the finale. The Challenge: USA spoilers suggest there’s one more female elimination left before the competitors head to the final.

‘The Challenge: USA’ finale is coming next, and spoilers report plenty of drama

Who's ready for a roadddd trippppp?! ? What are y'all doing for the long weekend? ? #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/7sSaLWe9dP — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 2, 2022

The Challenge: USA spoilers posted to Reddit indicate the finale proves incredibly difficult for the competitors. According to the spoilers, the remaining competitors reportedly run the final over two days. The weather conditions allegedly make running the final even more difficult than originally anticipated, and at least one competitor (Angela) quits. Rumors suggest Angela quits during the overnight segment. Ben makes it to the finale and then disqualifies due to injury, adding to the rumors of the dangers ahead.

Spoiler guru PinkRose notes they believe only one team finishes the entire finale out of all of the competitors who make it there. We look forward to seeing what’s to come.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

