The Challenge: USA’ Star Cashay Proudfoot on Which Stars Got a Bad Edit and Who She Thinks Will Win It All [EXCLUSIVE]

The Challenge: USA eliminated a female player in the most recent episode titled “Nevertheless, She Persisted.” After the first one-on-one elimination of the season happened in the previous week — with Enzo destroying Leo in an extremely one-sided Hall Brawl — it was a guaranteed female elimination week. And Love Island alum Cashay Proudfoot knew she was in trouble.

She was right to be worried because Cashay was voted into elimination to face Sarah in the “In A Roll” challenge. Ultimately, Sarah sent Cashay home — scoring her first individual win and earning enough money to qualify for the final.

After her elimination, Cashay talked exclusively with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about her experience on the CBS reality series.

Cashay Proudfoot | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount+

The Challenge: USA is the latest version of the long-running MTV reality competition series. This iteration — the first to be broadcast on CBS — features vets from Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Love Island playing the game for the very first time.

As a Love Island alum, Cashay admitted that The Challenge is an extremely different kind of reality show compared to what she’s used to. And at first, she wasn’t interested in joining the cast. When we asked her what ultimately made her say yes, it came down to the desire to try new things.

Why am I like this ? pic.twitter.com/B7wtRbZY24 — Cashay (@CashayProudfoot) August 11, 2022

“I don’t really know. I feel like my answer was no from the beginning, but I think just like friends and family, they’re like, ‘why not? You know, you should do it.’ I’m always down for a new experience,” Cashay shared.

Who does Cashay Proudfoot think is getting a bad edit?

The Challenge: USA is a different game compared to the original MTV version. The game format is different, and viewers don’t get to see much of what goes on inside the house. Because fans are getting to see much of the social interactions and drama, Cashay told us that she thinks Sarah is getting a bad edit.

“I just think there’s a lot more to Sarah than what’s being shown. Like, yes, she’s very competitive, but there’s so much more to her. Just like Tyson. There is so much more to Tyson than just being a little arrogant. He’s just also really funny and fun,” Cashay explained.

We’re looking back at everyone who has underestimated you. ? You’re a fighter & proud is an understatement. I’m so grateful for the friendship we formed on #TheChallengeUSA. ? Love you & I can’t wait to feel sexy young & free on a boat with you again @CashayProudfoot. ?✨ pic.twitter.com/XBw17IBWYs — James | The Challenge USA (@JamesWallington) September 1, 2022

“So one moment that I wish was shown, Justin and I would dance battle Kayla and Sarah — like we did it at the bar. We did it at home constantly, and Sarah won because she told Kayla to sit down. Sarah goes, ‘spread your legs and trust me.’ [She] got on her head, like flipped on her head and started twerking in the air. I was like, She’s incredible. I just wish you guys saw more of that.”

Who does Cashay think will win season 1 of ‘The Challenge: USA’?

As for who she thinks will come out on top at the end of The Challenge: USA Season 1, win the $500,000 prize, and go on to compete in the first-ever international global Challenge tournament, Cashay told us she is rooting for her “girl.”

I faced some of my biggest fears and ya girl is still standing (shakin ass) Lmao. I love y’all! Thank you for all the love & support, I can’t wait to see what’s next ? — Cashay (@CashayProudfoot) September 1, 2022

“I’m rooting for my girl, Sarah of course. I think there’s a lot of Sarah that people don’t get to see. She’s so funny and she’s so fun and she’s playful. I just wish there was more of her humor shown. I just hope she takes it all,” the Love Island alum concluded.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays on CBS.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge: USA: Kyland Young and Kyra Green on What It’s Really Like Living in the ‘Challenge’ House and If Danny Really Mentions Kiki THAT Often [EXCLUSIVE]