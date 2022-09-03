‘The Challenge: USA’ Star Cashay Proudfoot on Why It Was Good for Her When Cinco Went Home and What’s Next for the ‘Love Island’ Alum

The Challenge: USA eliminated Cashay Proudfoot in the August 31 episode titled “Nevertheless, She Persisted.” Cashay was voted into elimination to face Sarah in the “In A Roll” challenge, and she didn’t have the physical strength needed to beat the Survivor vet.

After her elimination, Cashay talked exclusively with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about her experience on the CBS reality series. During our conversation, we asked her about how she felt when her ex Cinco went home. And, we also got some info about what is next for the Love Island alum.

Cashay Proudfoot knew it was her time to go on ‘The Challenge: USA’

After the first one-on-one elimination of the season happened in the previous week — with Enzo destroying Leo in an extremely one-sided Hall Brawl — Cashay knew it was a guaranteed female elimination week. And, she knew she was in trouble.

She says she had a feeling it was her time, and she “probably could have done more to avoid that.” But, pleading is not part of her character, and it’s not part of her game to “throw other people under the bus.”

“It’s just not my thing. And I know it’s a big part of the game to plead why you shouldn’t go in. And that’s why I think Alyssa and Angela did that really well because that’s literally the premise of Big Brother, but that’s just not my M.O.. I’d rather just go in,” Cashay explained.

How did she really feel when Cinco Holland Jr. went home?

Cashay and her Love Island co-star Cinco Holland Jr. broke up earlier this year after a few months of dating, but they were still both part of the The Challenge: USA inaugural cast. She told us that they both got the call for the new show when they were dating, so she knew he was going to be there.

“I got the call and then he got the call after, and they told us that we were being cast, not as a couple, like we were being cast separately, but we were together. So we knew that we both got the call,” Cashay revealed. “I was very happy when he left because it was just better for my game and I was able to focus more.”

She told us that she was constantly asked about Cinco and hearing unwelcome comments — “How are you today?” “How hard is it being with your ex?” “I could never do that.” She explained that she didn’t want to hear about it every single day, and it thankfully stopped once he was gone.

“I think it’s one of those things where as a female, I’m being asked that. But he, as the male, no one’s going up to him like, ‘hey, how are you doing today?’ So it’s just like one of those, double standards. So it was, like, really nice for me when he was gone,” Cashay confessed.

Now that her time on The Challenge: USA is over, Cashay says that she has “so much coming up” next. But, her plan is to move away from reality TV and lean more into acting.

“I went to a conservatory. And that’s what I’m born to do is act, instead of being on a reality TV show and have me edited in any way they want me to. Yeah, it’s just more like acting and dancing. Yeah, there’s a lot coming up. I’m excited,” Cashay said.

Since reality TV is no longer at the top of her priority list, Cashay says she is currently “not interested” in competing again on The Challenge: USA. She also said she would turn down an opportunity to compete on the original MTV version of The Challenge.

However, she wouldn’t give us a definite “no” when we asked what she would say if MTV or CBS called again. Cashay told us — “my ego might bring me back.”

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays on CBS.

