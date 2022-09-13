‘The Challenge: USA’ Star David Alexander on What It Takes to Win and What’s Next for the ‘Big Brother’ Alum [EXCLUSIVE]

The Challenge: USA just sent Big Brother alum David Alexander home in episode 10 “Pledges of Allegiance.” After coming in last in the Code Crossing challenge, David was ultimately sent home by Enzo Palumbo in the elimination.

David spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet just after his elimination episode aired on CBS, and he shared his views on what it takes to win a show like The Challenge. The Big Brother alum also revealed what he wants to do next now that his run on The Challenge: USA is over.

‘The Challenge: USA’ star David Alexander | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

David Alexander wanted Tyson or Dom in ‘The Challenge: USA’ elimination

David made it clear going into elimination that he wanted to send in Tyson Apostol or Domenick Abbate because he thought the odds would be in his favor.

“It came down to my best chances of winning. I felt like Dom wouldn’t have the endurance to get through. At that point, we didn’t know what the elimination was going to be. And Tyson’s got the money. And I’m just tired of his energy around here. And then Dom, just on factors of me thinking I can win against them,” David explained.

It's ANYONE'S game in this brutal elimination between Enzo and David. ? #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/1IIfBISzwl — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 9, 2022

He admits that things got pretty messy when he was told that he would be going up against Enzo in the “Balls In” challenge because Enzo was his “guy” and they were “tight.” He felt like those ties were good, they were so close to the end, and he had “no desire to mess that up.”

“So I was hot. I was upset. I was crushed. You know, it’s just…they just suck. Now we’re going into the next episode, you can see how many Survivor people there are in the compound. The last five guys are Survivor out of the 14 we came in, it’s nuts,” David said.

What does it take to win?

The Big Brother alum told us that he watched the MTV flagship series before competing on The Challenge: USA, so he knew what was coming. However, he admits he was a bit hesitant to do the show initially because he wasn’t in his best shape.

He says he was preparing for the final throughout the entire season by carrying dumbbells and “trying to simulate any type of physicality that would be long-term endurance holding stuff.” He was also practicing on a treadmill and “doing crazy things” because he wanted to be prepared to win.

“I think there are three pillars to success on these shows. You have to have your mental strength, which I have. I faced a lot of fears — heights, water, playing some of these crazy challenges.The social aspect of it, how well you get along with the people on the show makes a difference. Alliances, etc. could have been better there, but you know, it is what it is. Then physicality,” David explained.

What’s next for David Alexander after ‘The Challenge: USA’?

In the few months since he filmed season 1 of The Challenge: USA, David says he’s been training and “preparing for life.” He told us that if he gets a call for another season, he would absolutely do the show again because he’s “been training and swimming and just doing it all.”

He would also like to compete on the MTV flagship, and he thinks he has an interesting “redemption” story to share. Every time he’s been on a show, David says his placing gets substantially better. And he feels that’s a trend that will continue, no matter what his experiences are next.

“I’m better grounded. I have more physicality. I’m scared of nobody. None of them,” David said.

Would you like to see David compete on a future season of The Challenge? ? #TheChallenge #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/Qonz3O5cky — TooMuchChallenge (@TooChallenge) September 8, 2022

He added that he will continue his training and transformation, but if an immediate opportunity in reality doesn’t come up he feels like “scripted is next.”

“I have the voice. Some say I have to look at the attention to detail, and I feel like that can be an opportunity I want to explore. So if it’s not reality, it’s going to be scripted the way I’m going to control it. Create more content for the people that’s following the journey,” David concluded.

The Challenge: USA Season 1 two-hour finale airs Wednesday, September 14 on CBS.

