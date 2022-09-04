‘The Challenge’: Wes Bergmann on ‘USA’ Cast Members Who Complain About Living Conditions

The Challenge: USA cast member Leo Temory complained about the living conditions, admitting they weren’t “the best.” Longtime competitor and two-time champ Wes Bergmann responded, calling it the “most ridiculous thing” he’s ever heard.

Leo Temory complained about the living conditions in ‘The Challenge: USA’

After his elimination in The Challenge: USA episode 8, Leo Temory spoke out against the show and its longtime producer Justin Booth in an Instagram question and answer.

When asked about the living conditions, he admitted they weren’t “the best.” According to the Amazing Race favorite, the Argentina-based house they lived in had no air conditioning or heating, and they had to deal with many mosquitos. Regardless, he noted he had a “good experience.”

Don't sleep on Sarah and Leo now! They got voted in and fully DOMINATED this elimination. ? #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/VgxLqWvuwf — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) August 5, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Challenge: USA’ Cast Member Says Living Conditions Were ‘Not the Best’

Additionally, Leo called out showrunner Booth, accusing him of not allowing business calls while competing. During one episode, his girlfriend revealed the businesses were suffering from his absence and seemingly wanted him to come home to take care of it.

The reality personality also accused Booth of treating the cast like “cattle.” Two-time champ and recent winner of spinoff All Stars 3 Wes Bergmann seemingly responded to Leo’s complaints in a Twitter post.

Wes Bergmann on complaints about living conditions in ‘The Challenge’

A day after Leo’s post, Wes tweeted, “b—-ing about the living conditions on a show called ‘The Challenge’ is literally the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in my entire life.”

He continued, “I vote we make the conditions worse; the challenges harder; final longer; & you have to complete an athletic & IQ-based combine to join.”

The Challenge isn’t a “show”. It’s a documentary about the most gnarly game ever invented.



Showing up to The Challenge to be on TV would be like joining the UFC to be on TV; getting knocked out; and blaming Dana White for not becoming rich and famous. — Wes Bergmann (@WestonBergmann) September 1, 2022

The Challenge: USA cast member Domenick Abbate agreed, noting he would prefer using the bathroom in the ocean, similar to what he did on Survivor, instead of using the facilities provided in the house. However, legend Tina Barta threw in her preference for “better conditions.”

In a follow-up tweet, he called The Challenge “ a documentary about the most gnarly game ever invented” rather than just a program. “Showing up to The Challenge to be on TV would be like joining the UFC to be on TV; getting knocked out, and blaming Dana White for not becoming rich and famous,” he claimed.

Leo went home after winning two eliminations

The three-time Amazing Race competitor quickly found himself an easy target due to the small number of Racers participating in the new show.

Additionally, others didn’t want to team up with him as they felt he didn’t take it seriously. Regardless, he remained safe until episode 5, when Cashay Proudfoot and Tyson Apostol decided to take a shot at his partner and blindsided them into elimination.

Raise your hand if Hall Brawl is also your fave elimination ?‍♂️ ? #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/14T4NgukjS — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) August 26, 2022

The team came out on top, sending home Love Island’s Cinco Holland Jr. and Big Brother’s Azah Awasum. After wanting to quit the competition following a tense conversation with his girlfriend, who revealed how much money the businesses lost in his absence, Leo and teammate Alyssa Lopez lost the daily mission, landing in elimination.

However, he pulled out another win, giving him one of the highest bank accounts in the house. The money put a target on his bank, and Big Brother’s Enzo Palumbo called him out, wanting to qualify for the final. He overpowered Leo in the Hall Brawl, sending the California native home. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge USA’: Shannon St. Clair Thought She Was Going on Vacation, Not ‘the Challenge’