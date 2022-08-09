‘The Challenge’: Which Former Champs Will Enter as Late Twists in Season 38?

The Challenge Season 38 will premiere on MTV later this year, with a rumored theme of “Ride or Die.” Friends, family, and significant others of Challenge vets will be joining them to compete in co-ed pairs for the $1 million prize. And fans should expect a drama-filled competition with plenty of hookups, fights, and a number of twists. One of those twists will reportedly happen late in the season when two former champs unexpectedly show up to play.

Warning: Major Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead

Cast members of ‘The Challenge’ | Lars Niki/Getty Images for MTV

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 just wrapped filming

All of the cast members and alternates went into quarantine on May 22, and some positive COVID tests did delay filming for a few days. But production for season 38 finally got underway in Argentina in mid-June, and they were wrapped by July 28. But not before quite a few changes were made to the cast.

Jordan Wiseley and Nia Moore from The Real World: Portland were slated to enter the game as a twist, according to spoiler accounts PinkRose and Gamer. However, Nia had “a major health scare” that forced her to drop out at the very last minute.

Jordan ended up entering the game as a replacement for Aneesa Ferreira’s best friend James Simon. But here’s where things get a bit confusing. Aneesa, James, Kaycee Clark, and her brother Kenny all stayed in quarantine and were replaced by Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser. As well as Emmy Russ and Nam Vo.

But then, Emmy quit before the game started and Nam was disqualified because his partner left. Kaycee and Kenny eventually came back, with James being sent home. And Aneesa returned to the game with Jordan as her partner.

Which former champs will enter the game as a late twist?

After the first challenge, Johnny Bananas and Nany González enter the game as a twist. But that’s not the only time that will happen. There’s another one late in the game, when former champs Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo arrive.

The teams for season 38 ended up being:

Amber Borzotra and her boyfriend Chauncey Palmer

Analyse Talavera and Tommy Bracco

Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley

Johnny Bananas and Nany González

Colleen Schneider and Kim Tränka

Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo

Devin Walker and Tori Deal

Fessy Shafaat and influencer Moriah Jadiah

Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser

Jakk Maddox and Laurel Stucky

Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald

Johnny Middlebrooks and influencer Ravyn Rochelle

Kailah Casillas and Sam Bird

Kaycee Clark and her brother Kenny Clark

Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo

Turabi “Turbo” Çamkiran and his “girlfriend” Tamara Alfaro

The format will change in ‘The Challenge’ Season 38

The game will begin with the contestants competing in co-ed pairs, and during that portion the winning team will nominate one team to go straight into elimination. The winning team will also send three teams for the Dagger Pull. And the team that draws the dagger chooses which team they want to save. The other team will then compete against the house vote.

Hold on… did a new season of The Challenge start and nobody told me!? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/owRU5B8omf — Chanel | ux designer (@_okayChanel) August 1, 2022

After seven eliminations, the game format will reportedly change. However, the “Ride or Die” theme is still related to the competition throughout the season.

The Challenge: Ride or Die will premiere on MTV this fall.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’ 38: Devin Walker Is No Longer the Only Vet Coming After ‘Big Brother’