‘The Challenge’: While His Fellow Legends Compete on ‘World Championship,’ CT Tamburello Scores a Minor Victory In His Nasty Divorce

MTV has an all-star roster competing in The Challenge: World Championship, but one notable absence is CT Tamburello. The crossover series will showcase a diverse array of stars from past seasons of The Challenge across various countries, such as Argentina, the UK, the US, and Australia.

As the new crop of contestants competes for the $500,000 grand prize, The Challenge veteran continues to deal with the fallout of his high-profile divorce from Lilianet Solares.

CT Tamburello and Lili Solares | Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

MTV announces the contestants for ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ – minus CT Tamburello

While it would have been interesting to see CT compete on World Championship, the reality star will have to watch from the sidelines as his fellow co-stars pull out all the stops to win the top prize.

The Challenge: World Championship has assembled a cast of returning veterans from the flagship show, The Challenge: USA, and various international iterations. Certain returning competitors come as no surprise —Johnny Bananas has secured his spot, aiming to earn another victory to add to his already extensive resume.

Additionally, former champions Wes Bergmann, Tori Deal, and Jonna (Mannion) Stephens have also returned as cast members for the current season.

Like previous iterations, this season will follow a paired format, with competitors vying to split a $1 million prize – something CT will miss out on as he continues to iron out the details of his divorce.

CT Tamburello scores a minor win amid his messy divorce

CT and Lilianet “Lili” Solares are inching closer to finalizing their divorce. In a recent court filing, the estranged couple agreed on several issues that were previously holding things up.

According to Yahoo, court documents revealed that the pair has come to terms on financial and custody issues following their separation. Lili is now set to move out of their shared home, where CT will reside, and into a brand new place, partially paid for by her estranged hubby.

The Challenge star has already given Lili $7,200 to help her move and will continue to give her money via a monthly stipend of $761. She is also being allowed to return to their house to remove her personal items.

As far as custody of their son, Christopher Jr., is concerned, the documents indicate that the exes have settled on a timesharing schedule that involves alternating days of the week.

An inside look at ‘The Challenge’ star’s nasty split

In November 2022, CT initiated divorce proceedings with Lili, citing an “irretrievably broken” relationship. The following month, Lili submitted a request for their son to primarily reside with her post-separation.

In documents filed in December 2022, Lilianet expressed a desire to shield their child from the potential stress of the divorce proceedings and maintain distance from the “hostile situation” between the ex-partners.

Lili also requested exclusive occupancy of the marital home that she had shared with CT in order to prevent any conflicts. She further sought a custody arrangement in which their 7-year-old son would split time evenly between them.

CT and Lili announced their split after four years of marriage.

New episodes of The Challenge: World Championship drop Wednesdays on Paramount+.