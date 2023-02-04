‘The Challenge’: Why Fessy Shafaat — and His Ego — are the Real Reason He Will Never Win

The Challenge star Fessy Shafaat is becoming more known among the fandom for his ego rather than his gameplay. After making his debut on Total Madness and competing on four seasons total, Fessy has zero wins and no prize money to speak of. Yet, he continues to tell anyone who will listen that he’s one of the greatest players of all time.

Fessy Shafaat | MTV

Johnny Bananas takes down Fessy Shafaat in the ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

In the last episode of Ride or Dies before the final, Fessy and his partner Moriah Jadea were one of five remaining teams. At the elimination, they faced off against seven-time champ Johnny Bananas and his partner Nany Gonzalez — a matchup fans had been waiting for ever since Fessy made his debut.

During the “Bridge It” elimination, each partner had to make it to the top of a tower via a rope bridge using only three rungs. But in this endurance challenge, Fessy could barely pass the first rung each time before he fell. As he got more and more frustrated, it was clear that he still doesn’t understand what it takes to win this game.

When it was all over, Bananas and Nany got the win — while Fessy scored the first official elimination loss of his Challenge career.

Fessy Shafaat’s ego is the real reason he will never win

Before the Ride or Dies season, Fessy had a lot to say about where he sees himself among the greatest Challenge athletes of all time. He claimed on the Challenge Mania podcast that no one could beat him in the physical eliminations. And he made it clear on social media that he thinks he’s better than GOATS Bananas and CT Tamburello.

After his elimination in Ride or Dies, Fessy continued bragging on Twitter about how great he thinks he is — and that notorious ego was on full display.

“I’m top 10 male challengers all time regardless of how this final plays out and if you don’t see that you’re just a hater,” Fessy wrote.

Immediately, fans responded to this declaration by pointing out that his ego is the reason he will never win The Challenge.

“Sweetheart ur not even top 20 maybe actually win a challenge before u make such ridiculous claims,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Someone doesn’t know what ‘all time’ means… Miz, Landon, Mark, bananas, Kenny, Wes, Jordan, Darrell, CT, Derrick, Abram, Alton, Zack, Turbo… I’m gonna just stop cause it’s embarrassing. You’re BIGGER. You’re not BETTER. Also, most of those guys are likable.”

His partner on ‘The Challenge’ reveals the communication breakdown

When Fessy made his debut on The Challenge, it was clear he was one of the strongest competitors the MTV reality series had ever seen. He even made it to the finals in his first two seasons. But, his quitter mentality and his less-than-spectacular game strategy has outweighed his physical strength. And apparently, he’s not a supportive partner.

According to Moriah, after she and Fessy won the mini-final and they had to split the pairs to create new teams, they had a serious communication breakdown.

“Fessy did not talk to me in the house literally at all at this point,” Moriah revealed.

She did admit, however, that Fessy was “a great partner when it came to competing.” But as a supportive teammate, he was the worst.

“As far as making sure I feel good…I had to do that all by myself,” Moriah said.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.