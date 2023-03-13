‘The Challenge: World Championship’: Why Jonna Considers the Australians the Team to Beat

The Challenge two-time champ Jonna Mannion was the first Challenge legend off the board in World Championship when Australia standout Grant Crapp drafted her. In a recent interview, she admitted she considers the players from the Australian franchise the players to beat and explained why.

The ‘Australian’ Global MVPs all teamed up with ‘The Challenge’ champs

Four Global MVPs representing spinoffs The Challenge: Argentina, Australia, UK, and USA returned for World Championship to face off alongside Challenge veterans for the global title. It began with the group competing in a multi-step qualifier with the male and female player who finished last, earning a spot in elimination.

Additionally, the MVPs would pick an MTV legend of the opposite sex in a draft based on when they finished the challenge. Australia’s Grant Crapp won and picked two-time champ Jonna Mannion first, initially surprising her and the rest of the competition.

Australia’s female winner Kiki Morris selected eighth, and she chose four-time champion Darrell Taylor, who has an impressive track record with partners going on to win a season, Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm teamed up with two-time champ Yes Duffy, and Australia winner Troy Cullen chose Amber Borzotra, who won her rookie season, as his teammate.

In an interview with MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast published following the two-episode premiere, Jonna identified the “Kangaroo Court” as the team to beat.

Jonna thinks the ‘Australian’ franchise is the one to beat

The back-to-back All Stars champ called Kiki and Darrell a strong pair as she impressed the legends by proving herself in the physical Pole Wrestle elimination.

Additionally, Darrell is considered a top player as he’s the first to win four seasons in a row.

She also pointed out that Troy is coming off a Challenge victory, and his teammate Amber already has a win under her belt, and Emily is an award-winning Olympic swimmer who’s paired up with Yes, a competitor who won the first season of All Stars following a nearly 20-year break by himself.

Therefore, Jonna thinks they’re “stacked.” Additionally, she admitted the Australians, who recently finished filming their season, will be hard to beat because they’re “savages” who put their all into everything and don’t back down from anything.

Troy Cullen and Kiki Morris won ‘The Challenge: Australia’

At the beginning of The Challenge: Australia, the “Bachies,” or players from The Bachelorette: Australia franchise, formed an alliance.

The tight-knit group almost immediately targeted Ryan Gallagher, Grant, and Emily as they were the strongest competitors outside of their group.

After Ryan’s elimination, they set their sights on the swimmer who landed in back-to-back Arenas, eventually going home before the finals with Grant following her out the door.

Brittany Hockley, Ciarran Stott, and Kiki were the remaining Bachies to make it to the finale alongside Survivor’s Brooke Jowett, Masterchef’s Conor Curran, and Troy, an Australian Ninja Warrior star. Following a brutal elimination, Troy pulled out the victory, with Kiki becoming the female winner. The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.