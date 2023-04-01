‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Stalemate Reportedly Happened After 3 Revotes

During episode 5 of The Challenge: World Championship, the house couldn’t agree on nominations, putting the power solely in daily winners Kiki Morris and Darrell Taylor’s hands. Even though the episode only featured one vote, which got heated at one point, the cast reportedly revoted three times before reaching the stalemate.

The cast came to a stalemate in ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

The Challenge: USA champs Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina didn’t want to play the veterans game from the beginning of World Championship, already fracturing the USA squad.

It came to a head during episode 5 when Danny and Sarah teamed up with the Australians to get Jordan Wiseley and Kaz Crossley thrown into elimination against the challenge losers Wes Bergmann and Zara Zoffany.

However, due to Ben Driebergen’s flip, Team USA didn’t have the votes, resulting in a stalemate. Therefore, the challenge winners, Kiki Morris and Darrell Taylor, can choose anyone to face Wes and Zara in the Arena.

The episode only showed the group voting once, with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Jordan Wiseley seemingly getting annoyed with their castmates. It appeared they were frustrated that others weren’t listening to them, but the seven-time champ insisted that wasn’t the case.

The cast reportedly revoted three times before the stalemate

In a March 2023 episode of his podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas speaking to Kiki, he explained the group revoted three times before coming to a stalemate.

Bananas claimed his and Jordan’s frustration came from the fact that the cast couldn’t reach a consensus as they didn’t know what would happen if they couldn’t agree.

According to the seasoned veteran, producers didn’t give them any further instruction on the next steps if no one changed their vote at the time. Additionally, Bananas pointed out that Team USA’s Danny and Sarah made it seem they got what they wanted by forcing the stalemate.

However, the Total Madness winner noted that everyone lost. They tried to get Grant Crapp and Jonna Mannion and Jordan and Kaz nominated but put themselves in jeopardy as all the power lies with Kiki and Darrell.

USA and Australia teams are already divided

When Wes and Zara placed last in the daily challenge, other pairs wanted to use the opportunity to put another formidable against them as it would eliminate a strong team, regardless. Team USA wanted to protect UK’s Jordan and Kaz, so they targeted Australia pairs Emily Seebohm and Yes Duffy.

However, Team USA defectors Sarah and Danny were secretly aligned with Emily and wanted to go after Jordan as the NFL star didn’t want to face him in a final. Additionally, they wanted to use Jonna and Grant as pawns, hoping Kiki and Darrell would stay loyal to Team Australia.

But, he had to use other votes to do so as his teammate Tori Deal refused to turn on her ex-fianceé, especially early in the game. However, it didn’t go as planned, as Ben flipped at the last second.

Unwilling to go along with the veterans as he promised to protect the Australians and unafraid to go into elimination if causing a stalemate caused that, Danny burned his vote, forcing a tie between Jordan and Kaz and Emily and Yes. Even though Darrell and Kiki prefer to play under-the-radar games, they’ll have to show their cards and name a team for elimination.

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.