‘The Challenge: World Championship’: These Are Your Final 4 Teams [SPOILERS]

The Challenge: World Championship is the latest version of the reality competition that’s coming soon to Paramount+. It will feature “legends” from the MTV series teaming up with global “MVPs” from other American and international versions to compete for a $500,000 prize — with the goal of crowning the best competitors on the planet. The official cast list has been announced, and we also know who makes it to the final. Keep reading to find out the final four teams for The Challenge: World Championship.

Some of the cast of ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ in an image from episode 1 | Jonne Roriz / Paramount +

‘The Challenge: World Championship’ cast list is filled with big names

The cast list for The Challenge: World Championship features big names and multi-season winners known as “legends” and “MVPs.” A legend is described as “a notable veteran from previous seasons of the MTV series.” The MVPs will include winners and fan-favorite competitors from The Challenge: USA, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: Argentina, and The Challenge: UK.

According to spoilers on Vevmo, the “legends” from the MTV flagship series who will be competing are: Amber Borzotra, Darrell Taylor, Jodi Weatherton, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Jonna Mannion, Jordan Wiseley, Kaycee Clark, Kellyanne Judd, Nelson Thomas, Nia Moore, Theo Campbell, Tori Deal, Wes Bergmann, and Yes Duffy.

The “MVP’s” come from spinoffs, including The Challenge: USA and the international versions of the series. The American MVP competitors are Ben Driebergen, Danny McCray, Justine Ndiba, and Sarah Lacina.

The international MVP competitors are:

Benjamin Alfonso (Actor & The Challenge: Argentina)

Claudia Albertario (Actress & The Challenge: Argentina)

Emily Seebohm (Olympic Swimmer, I am a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here AU & The Challenge: Australia)

Grant Crapp (Love Island AUS & The Challenge: Australia)

Kaz Crossley (Love Island UK & The Challenge: UK)

Kiki Morris (The Bachelor AUS & The Challenge: Australia)

Nathan Henry (Geordie Shore & The Challenge: UK)

Rodrigo Cascon (Morning Show Chef & The Challenge: Argentina)

Sofia Jujuy Jimenez (La Academia ARG & The Challenge: Argentina)

Tristan Phipps (Made in Chelsea & The Challenge: UK)

Troy Cullen (Ninja Warrior AUS & The Challenge : AUS)

Zara Zoffany (MTV The Royal World & The Challenge UK)

These are your final 4 teams for the world championship

Each team competing throughout the season will feature one legend and one MVP. Spoilers indicate that fans may be quite surprised by the elimination order.

When it comes to the final four teams, there will be past and present champions and one former couple. The four teams who will make it are, Tori Deal and Danny McCray, Kaz Crossley and Jordan Wiseley, Kaycee Clark and Troy Cullen, and Theo Campbell and Sarah Lacina.

There will reportedly be an epic elimination rematch that fans can look forward to witnessing. According to Monsters & Critics, on the way to the final, Jordan and Kaz will face off against GOAT Johnny Bananas and Justine Ndiba.

‘The Challenge: World Championship’ winner gets $500K

We won’t spoil who actually wins the season and the title of “best Challenger on the planet.” The winning team takes home a $500,000 in cash plus some serious bragging rights. The season was filmed over seven weeks last October and November in Cape Town, South Africa.

TJ Lavin will, of course, be hosting this new Challenge tournament, but he won’t be alone. Mark Wright from The Challenge: UK, Brihony Dawson from The Challenge: Australia, and Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe from The Challenge: Argentina also have hosting duties.

The Challenge: World Championship premieres with back-to-back episodes on Paramount+ on Wednesday, March 8, in both the United States and Canada. The series will debut in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia on Thursday, March 9, and in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and France on Wednesday, March 15.