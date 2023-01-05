‘The Circle’: Brett Asks if Shubham Really Is ‘This Great of a Person’

The Circle leads to paranoia in the players. Are people who they say they are? Brett Robinson seemed suspicious of Shubham Goel, not knowing he was back in the game.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Circle Episode 8.]

Xanthi Perdikomatis and Brett Robinson | Netflix

Brett asks if Shubham really is a great person on ‘The Circle’

Episode 7 showed the cast split into two teams and answering trivia questions. The categories cleverly aligned with the occupations or hobbies of everyone’s profile. So if someone got it wrong, they could’ve gotten their cover blown as a catfish.

Currently, the Big Brother alum and model Xanthi Perdikomatis are playing together as a 51-year-old dog trainer named Jennifer. Tasia Lesley is playing with a profile of a cosmetologist named Tamira. Shubham is playing as a female blogger named Sasha.

Tom Houghton chose the history category and was asked who won season 1 of The Circle. The options were Sammie Cimarelli, Joey Sasso, Shubham, and Chris Sapphire. He correctly answered Joey.

We saw the reactions of other players to the question. “Chris was probably the funniest,” Brett said. “Shubby was probably the most sincere and hates influencers. I feel like everyone was just like, ‘Shubby, are you actually this great of a person?’ You just can’t be this great of a person.”

Shubham was more cutthroat on ‘The Circle’ Season 5

giving shooby the re-introduction he deserves ? All-new episodes drop tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/RfqxmAlXxy — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) January 3, 2023

Shubham returned to the game in episode 5. “So I was on season 1 of The Circle. I played an honest, loyal, true game, I got second place, and I was the guy who hated social media,” he said in his intro.

He wanted to play the game again, but this time he had to be a catfish. The profile he received was Sasha, a single blogger. He made her a tech blogger since he works in that industry.

Shubham boldly schemed as Sasha by pitching an alliance with Bruno and Tom. He then blocked Bruno from the game. That’s not all. He also tried to make an alliance with all of the newer players to take out the original ones.

Shubham recognized Brett from ‘Big Brother 20’

somebody get this man some ice. hot boy Brett is entering The Circle. pic.twitter.com/jEXLx3LFku — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) December 9, 2022

Unfortunately, all of Shubham’s scheming didn’t pay off. He was blocked in episode 8. But he chose to meet “Jennifer” before leaving.

Shubham immediately recognized Brett from Big Brother. Brett was thrilled to be right that Sasha was a man because she never used emojis. Shubham had no clue Jennifer was a catfish.

“After two seasons, this is the only meet I got to happen, and I’m stoked it was you two, honestly,” the veteran told the duo. “Oh my god! You’re even better in person,” Brett replied. “He’s even better in person.”

So Brett got his answer and found out Shubham is a great person. He’s just not a great catfish. Shubham gave them a power in the game. Fans will have to wait and see how it will affect things in the last episodes of the season.