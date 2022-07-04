‘The Conners’ Season 5 Premiere Date Scheduled for September 2022

ABC’s popular Roseanne spinoff will be back with brand new episodes in 2022. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from The Conners Season 5, including the release date, cast, and upcoming storyline.

‘The Conners’ | Eric McCandless/Getty Images

The Conners returns to ABC with new episodes on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. EST. The first of the network’s Wednesday Comedy Block, the show will be followed by the fall premieres of The Goldbergs, Abbott Elementary, and Home Economics.

ABC’s fall Wednesday lineup ends with Big Sky, which airs in its new 10:00 p.m. EST time slot.

Who’s in ‘The Conners’ Season 5 cast?

The Connors cast for season 5 includes series regulars Sarah Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman. Emma Kenney and Ames McNamara are expected to return as Darlene’s kids Harris and Mark.

“I now pronounce you husbands and wives.” ?❤️ Stream this special day all over again now on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/Ty7GIGCgcE — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) June 5, 2022

Fans can also expect to see Jayden Rey back as DJ’s daughter Mary, and Charlotte Sanchez reprises her role as Becky’s daughter, Beverley. And the events of the Season 4 finale suggest Katey Sagal, Jay R. Ferguson, and Nat Faxon will return as Louise, Ben, and Neville, respectively.

‘The Conners’ showrunners tease Season 5 storylines

In the season 4 finale of The Connors, Darlene (Sarah Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson Jr.) decide to build a new house and let Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Beverley Rose move in with them. Meanwhile, Harris hints that she might want to move in with Dan (John Goodman).

When talking to Cinema Blend, showrunners Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan shared a glimpse of what’s ahead for next season. They hinted the upcoming storylines would focus on Becky’s situation and how it will affect Darlene’s relationship.

This conversation went exactly as one would expect ?? Now, go stream #TheConners on Hulu or else you’ll have Jackie to answer to… pic.twitter.com/is8vkwLpDI — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) June 9, 2022

“I think it’s gonna be so much fun to see what Becky living with Ben and Darlene looks like as they try to have a honeymoon year and start their own life,” Caplan said. “And she certainly is a little bit — she’s drifting a bit at the moment. So that’s going to be some major complications.”

The showrunners also noted that Harris moving in with her grandfather may be hard for Louise, who has been on Dan’s case about getting time alone. “Dan and Louise actually having the house themselves, except for Harris, which could be a lot of problems,” Helford teased. “Louise is still not getting what she wants, not getting the privacy and everything that she and Dan want.”

When those Summer Fridays start: pic.twitter.com/xxrceuuWDO — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) June 10, 2022

In season 4, fans may have noticed how extraordinarily happy Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) is with her younger beau, Neville. But according to Helford and Caplan, that happiness may not last thanks to Jackie’s penchant for self-destruction.

“And then Jackie and Neville,” Helford mused. “Jackie, who is constantly in danger of sabotaging her own life, that’s going to be interesting in how she and Neville navigate all they have.”

“The happier Jackie is, the greater the chance she’s going to muck it up somehow,” Caplan added. “So, she’s really happy right now.”

RELATED: ‘The Conners’ Producer Reveals a ‘Roseanne’ Story That Got Scrapped