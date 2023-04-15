The Crazy Reason Genesis Made More Money Than Taylor Swift, James Cameron or Brad Pitt Last Year

Forbes recently released their list of the Top 10 highest-earning entertainers from the past year and, while most of the musical acts listed aren’t surprising, rock band Genesis shocked many by topping the list and earning the most money in 2022.

Directors, writers, and producers like Tyler Perry, Brad Pitt, and James Cameron made millions last year

Forbes’ list is made up of actors, writers, singers, and other entertainment industry heavyweights. Tyler Perry took the #3 spot, thanks to his work as a writer, director, and producer. Perry is also the only billionaire to make the list.

Shows like South Park and The Simpsons are still making major money, too. Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park and The Book of Mormon, pulled in $160 million, while The Simpsons’ creators James L. Brooks and Matt Groening made $105 million.

Brad Pitt made $100 million last year, with the majority coming from the $113 million sale of his production company Plan B. He also brought in $30 million from roles in movies like Bullet Train, Babylon, and The Lost City.

Most of the people on this list made their million last year through lots of different projects, but one director made it all on just one movie. James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time in just a few months, netting Cameron $95 million.

Genesis earned more money than The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, or Bad Bunny in 2022

Mike Rutherford, Steve Hackett, Phil Collins and Tony Banks of Genesis inductees onstage at the 25th Film Independent Spirit Awards. I Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Musical acts were also major earners in 2022. The Rolling Stones made $98 million, most of which came from their sold-out tour. They reportedly made $8.5 million per concert on the European tour.

Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny hold the ninth and tenth spots on Forbes’ list, making $92 million and $88 million, respectively. Both musicians are some of the most-streamed artists on Spotify and Apple Music and perform to sold-out crowds around the world.

All of these figures were shoo-ins for the list of high earners. However, many were surprised to hear that Genesis holds the No. 1 spot. The progressive rock band made $230 million, all off one very lucrative deal.

Genesis sold their publishing rights and a portion of recorded music income streams for $300 million to the Concord Music Group. The deal also included solo income streams from members Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford. Recorded music royalties and touring income added to their earnings.

Who wasn’t on the list?

Genesis’ top spot wasn’t the only surprise on the list. Artists who were featured on previous lists but didn’t show up in 2022, include Kanye West, Bruce Springsteen, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and U2.

West was the highest-earning musician in 2020, making $170 million, with Springsteen taking the title the following year with $435 million. The Red Hot Chili Peppers were the highest-earning band of 2021, with $116 million in earnings.

Swift might have ranked near the bottom of Forbes’ list this year, but she’s held the top spot before. She was the highest-earning female artist in 2016, 2019, 2021, and 2022. Swift was also the highest-earning musician in 2016 and 2019, making $170 million and $185 million, respectively.