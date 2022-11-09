‘The Crown’: Elizabeth Debecki’s Favorite Princess Diana Look Is Shockingly Casual

The Crown, a somewhat biographical account of the British royal family, is one of Netflix’s hottest original shows. With Season 5 here, Elizabeth Debicki marks a new addition to the cast. As Princess Diana, Debicki also has one of the most challenging and interesting roles. In a recent interview with British Vogue, Debicki opened up about one of her favorite outfits that the late royal wore during her time in the spotlight, which she was able to emulate.

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ Season 5

The new season of The Crown is set to highlight some difficult and scandalous years for the royal family. Namely, it will focus on the highly-publicized divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. As Prince Charles’ relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Camilla Parker Bowles, becomes public knowledge, Princess Diana decides to take matters into her own hands. She gives a groundbreaking interview, in which she lays bare her struggles with the royals.

Debicki portrays the beleaguered royal during some of the most high-profile years of her life. According to Today, the actor has a lot in common with the late royal, including an affinity for ballet and international travel. Although Debicki ended up being a bit too tall for a career as a professional ballet dancer, she carved out a very successful career as an actor. And many fans are eagerly anticipating Debicki’s take on Princess Diana.

Elizabeth Debicki called 1 outfit she wore her favorite

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Debicki opened up about some of her favorite looks that Princess Diana wore during her all-too-short lifetime. “This is my favorite,” Debicki said of an outfit that Princess Diana wore to a polo match, a casual outfit that featured blue jeans, cowboy boots, and a baseball cap. “This is what I think we think of when we think of Diana in the nineties. The cowboy boots are incredible.”

“We had these remade, I was obsessed with them,” Debicki noted. “She was probably the first royal to ever wear a baseball cap in public. Just to see a royal off-duty and make it so cool. I think it’s so much the sense that she made all the choices herself.” Debicki praised Princess Diana’s individuality. “She sort of wakes up in the morning and she says, this is what I’m gonna wear today and I don’t really care if it’s not allowed.”

Princess Diana was known as a fashion rule-breaker

As Debicki noted in her British Vogue interview, Princess Diana was hailed as a fashion rule-breaker in her day. She never hesitated to wear clothing combinations that were unconventional for the British monarchy, such as oversized sweatshirts and biker shorts. And her affinity for bold colors helped her to make the front pages of fashion magazines all around the world. During her lifetime, Princess Diana was one of the most-photographed women in the world, with her beauty and grace endearing her to people of all ages and nationalities.

Although she tragically died in 1997, Princess Diana’s influence lives on. Not just in her fashion choices, but in the bold way that she lived her life. People are still invested in her story and love learning what they can about the late royal. So the newest season of The Crown is bound to make waves with Princess Diana fans (and detractors).

