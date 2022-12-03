‘The Crown’ and ‘My Policeman’s’ Emma Corrin Gives Advice to Younger Actors as They Star in Another Period Film, ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’

Shows like Netflix‘s Bridgerton have raised a lot of interest in period pieces. However, the entertaining format has been around for quite some time. M*A*S*H, Mad Men, and Downton Abbey are just a few of the many successful examples. Emma Corrin, a rising Hollywood movie star, knows a period piece better than most and has shared some advice for young actors everywhere.

Emma Corrin’s history taking on roles in period pieces

Emma Corrin at a ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Q&A panel | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

Emma Corrin, the 26-year-old actor, is no stranger to taking on a plot of the past. One of Corrin’s first roles came in 2019 on the television series Grantchester, a British detective drama that took place during the 1950s.

Shortly after, Corrin appeared in Pennyworth as Esme Winikus. This time the role required the talented actor to take on the 1960s. Of course, Corrin is often associated with playing the iconic Princess Diana on Netflix’s The Crown.

Corrin’s niche and skills for period pieces also range to the big screen. In 2022, they blew away viewers with their performance in Lady Chatterley’s Lover. Doing it again and back to back, next to their co-star Harry Styles, Corrin starred in Amazon Prime’s My Policeman.

In addition to being featured in many period pieces, Corrin’s roles have often revolved around women trying to break free from unfulfilling relationships and that status quo in a search for true intimacy. Still, regardless of the setting’s time period, there is no questioning that Corrin has been crushing it.

Wise advice Corrin shared for younger actors

Meet our Cut cover star: ⭐️Emma Corrin⭐️



At 26, the actor has found their niche in characters attempting to release themself from society’s unfairly restrictive expectations — and their upcoming role in #MyPoliceman will follow that path, too https://t.co/2xY8YmQyI5 pic.twitter.com/RyryZYZ8V9 — The Cut (@TheCut) October 24, 2022

Emma Corrin‘s rise to fame has been a successful and entertaining one. This past October, the actor sat down for an interview with The Cut, and Corrin got honest about their career.

When the interviewer asked Corrin about advice as a young actor, they didn’t hold back. The My Policeman star replied, “Learning to advocate for yourself in this industry, no matter where you are in your journey, is really important. Know that you have choice, and know that you have a voice. I’m still learning. It’s very hard to be assertive.”

Actor or not, that seems like some great advice. Speaking of guidance and wisdom, Corrin also shared what they have been learning in their personal life: boundary setting.

Emma Corrin and the LGBTQIA+ community

"I think visibility is key."



The Crown's Emma Corrin hopes speaking openly about her gender identity journey helps others going through the same thing.



?️‍? Full story: https://t.co/rVI9pJXG3I pic.twitter.com/u3LEDS68fz — ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) August 12, 2021

Emma Corrin’s impressive acting career isn’t the only reason the celebrity has been in the spotlight. In July 2021, the United Kingdom native came out as queer. Shortly after an interview with ITV Granada Reports, Corrin opened up about the milestone.

They shared, “My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves…That’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.” The star from The Crown posted the interview on their Instagram story writing, “visibility is key.”

This past July, Corrin was celebrated as the first non-binary person to be featured on the cover of American Vogue. Adding LGBTIA+ role model to Corrin’s resume, the actor goes by the pronouns they/them. As the award-winning actor explained to Vogue, “I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they.'”

