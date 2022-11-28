‘The Crown’: The Jewels Replicated in Season 5 Are Worth Millions

The Crown has returned for season 5, which dramatizes Queen Elizabeth II’s reign during the 1990s. To recreate many of those memorable royal moments, the Netflix series dresses its actors in replicas of iconic outfits and spectacular pieces of jewelry worth millions. Here’s a breakdown of the royal jewels that The Crown recreated in season 5.

Elizabeth Debecki as Princess Diana in season 5 of ‘The Crown’ | Keith Bernstein/Netflix

‘The Crown’ Season 5 recreated Princess Diana’s revenge dress and diamond & sapphire choker worth millions

After then-Prince Charles admitted to cheating on Diana with Camilla Parker Bowles in a TV interview, Diana made her first public appearance wearing her iconic “revenge dress.” She accessorized the sexy look with her diamond and sapphire choker, which was originally a sapphire brooch that she received as a wedding gift from the Queen Mother. Diana redesigned the brooch and made it the centerpiece of a seven-strand pearl necklace.

“Princess Diana was a clear fan of sapphires and just like her engagement ring, she only wore the most beautiful deep, blue stones. Looking at the image of the huge stone, it could be anywhere from 50 to 70 carats in weight, maybe even heavier,” diamond expert Maxwell Stone explains.

“With that in mind, it could be worth anywhere from £50,000,000 to £100,000,000 ($60,000,000 to $120,000,000). This is probably one of the most expensive jewels from the entire Royal collection.”

Princess Diana’s engagement ring and Princess Margaret’s favorite brooch were also replicated

Other amazing jewelry pieces recreated in season 5 include Diana’s iconic engagement ring, which now belongs to Kate Middleton — the current Princess of Wales.

Estimated to be worth approximately £390,000 ($460,000), Diana’s ring features a 12-carat ceylon sapphire and 25 cushion-cut diamonds set in an 18-carat white gold band. It was a stock purchase from crown jeweler Gerard, costing just £28,500 at the time.

Princess Margaret’s Ruby & Diamond Flower Brooch was also highlighted in season 5 of The Crown during her reunion with Peter Townsend. Made in London in 1948 by Cartier, the brooch features an oval ruby stamen and leaf decoration. It was a favorite of Margaret’s, and she wore it her entire adult life.

After she died, the jewels from Margaret’s estate were sold at the Christie’s auction house. The brooch went for a staggering £108,000.

‘The Crown’ replicated King Charles’ historic signet ring and Diana’s pearl-drop earrings in season 5

Other royal jewels recreated in season 5 included Queen Elizabeth’s Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara, worth £8.5 million ($10 million), and Diana’s delicate pearl-drop earrings which now belong to Kate.

King Charles’ sentimental signet ring — which he has worn since the 1970s — is engraved with the symbol of the Prince of Wales and made from Welsh gold. Last worn by Charles’ uncle, Prince Edward, the Duke of Windsor, the ring dates back 175 years.

Queen Elizabeth’s Brazilian aquamarine set worth £17 million ($20 million) also stood out in The Crown season 5. The necklace and earrings were a coronation gift in 1953 from the Brazilian president, and the late queen commissioned Garrard to make a matching tiara.

“Every season of The Crown features an array of spectacular jewels, but season 5 has seen the people behind the scenes go above and beyond with their recreations,” Stone raved.

The Crown Season 5 is now playing on Netflix.

