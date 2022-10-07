‘The Culpo Sisters’ Premiere Date, First Look, and How to Watch the New TLC Series

TL;DR:

The Culpo Sisters premieres Monday, Nov. 7 on TLC.

The reality series follows the family life of influencer and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, along with her sisters Sophia and Aurora Culpo.

Episodes also stream on discovery+.

‘The Culpo SIsters’ | TLC

TLC is offering up a first look at The Culpo Sisters, its new Kardashians-esque reality series about the lives of Sophia, Aurora, and Olivia Culpo. A teaser for the show promises plenty of drama and no-filter moments between the Insta-famous siblings as they navigate life, love, and their careers in Los Angeles.

‘The Culpo Sisters’ premieres Nov. 7 on TLC

Olivia Culpo rocketed to fame in 2012, when she became the first American woman crowned Miss Universe in more than a decade. She’s since built a career as a model, actor, and influencer with 5 million+ Instagram followers.

The Culpo Sisters offers an inside look at Olivia’s life in Los Angeles with her two sisters, Sophia and Aurora. The siblings – and best friends – are close, but that doesn’t mean they share the same interests or always get along. Olivia is an entrepreneur in all things fashion and business. Oldest sister Aurora speaks her mind and acts as the family boss. And Sophia, the youngest of the three, shies away from confrontation and plays the role of peacemaker in the family.

“With the support from their brothers and parents, the series follows the trio as they navigate through career highs and lows, love, heartbreak, and major life-changing decisions,” per TLC’s description of the show. “But, no matter how big the stage gets, the Culpos know, family always comes first.”

The Culpo Sisters premiers Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream the same day on discovery+.

Olivia Culpo reflects on winning Miss Universe and a traumatic past relationship in first-look teaser

RELATED: Christian McCaffrey Isn’t the First NFL Player Olivia Culpo Has Dated

A teaser (via YouTube) for The Culpo Sisters offers a taste of what to expect from the show. In the clip, Olivia – who describes herself as a “small-town girl from Rhode Island” – reflects on how winning Miss Universe “changed my life overnight.”

“I moved to LA, but my sisters couldn’t stand to be away from me, so they moved too,” she shares.

While Olivia might seem to live a charmed existence, it’s not without its troubles. In the teaser, she opens up about an abusive relationship in her past.

“I was with somebody who did really horrible, horrible things,” she tearfully says. “I was made to feel like a less-than-human in every sense of the word.” In the past, Olivia has been linked to Nick Jonas and NFL players Tim Tebow and Danny Amendola. She’s currently dating Carolina Panters’ running back Christian McCaffrey.

Sophia Culpo says her parents are ‘the star of this show’

Aurora Culpo, Sophia Culpo, and Olivia Culpo | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While the Culpo sisters are at the heart of the new TLC series, viewers can expect to see plenty of the rest of their family, especially their parents, who seem baffled by Olivia’s career.

“They call Olivia an influencer, but we don’t know, because we’re not influenced by it. Sorry!” mom Susan Culpo says in the teaser.

Sophia says that her parents might be the best part of The Culpo Sisters.

“I swear my parents are the star of this show, forget about me and my sisters, they’re just too funny,” she wrote on Instagram. “I don’t really have the words to describe how excited, nervous (good nervous,) and happy we are to finally be able to share this with everyone. It’s been a crazy journey getting here and now we’re taking you on it with us!! Thank you everyone for all the love and support, it means more than you know.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Miss America vs. Miss USA: What Are the Differences Between the Competitions?