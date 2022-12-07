‘The Culpo Sisters’ Season 2? Fans Wonder If TLC Will Renew the Show

Will we see more of the Culpo siblings on TLC? The season 1 finale of The Culpo Sisters aired Dec. 5. Now, some fans are wondering if they’ll get to see a second season of the reality series starring Olivia Culpo and her sisters Sophia and Aurora. But other TLC viewers are begging the network to pull the plug on the show.

‘The Culpo Sisters’ follows the former Miss Universe and her siblings

Olivia Culpo, Sophia Culpo, and Aurora Culpo of ‘The Culpo SIsters’ | TLC

The first season of The Culpo Sisters focused on the lives of Olivia, an Instagram influencer and model who was crowned Miss Universe in 2012, as well as her two sisters, Sophia and Aurora. The three siblings all live in Los Angeles and consider themselves best friends. But that doesn’t mean they always get along. Still, as Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia deal with career ups and downs, romantic challenges, and life-changing decisions, they’re secure in the knowledge that family always comes first.

Is ‘The Culpo Sisters’ Season 2 happening?

The Culpo Sisters’ first season lasted just five episodes. Some viewers were shocked when they realized that the Dec. 5 episode would be the show’s last.

“Finale? Uhmm..that was quick,” one person commented on Olivia’s Instagram.

Fans had their fingers crossed that TLC would announce more episodes were on the way.

“This better get renewed for more seasons because I am obsessed,” another person wrote.

Unfortunately, TLC has not yet made an announcement about whether The Culpo Sisters Season 2 is in the works.

However, some of the network’s viewers wouldn’t exactly be crushed if a second season never happened. They weren’t impressed by what they saw of the Culpo sisters and would be happy if they vanished from TV.

“Cancel this show,” one person commented on a post promoting the finale on TLC’s Instagram.

“Please never air this mind numbing crap again,” another begged.

Sophia Culpo says filming the TLC show was ‘an emotional rollercoaster’

(L-R) Olivia Culpo, Aurora Culpo, and Sophia Culpo of TLC’s ‘The Culpo Sisters’ | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Whether TLC renews The Culpo Sisters for another season is an open question. But at least one person involved in the show says that whatever happens, making the series was worth it.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” Sophia shared in a post on her Instagram.

“Sharing your life isn’t easy, working with family — not always easy,” she went on to say. “But I have to say I learned more about myself in this last year than I could’ve ever imagined and grown beyond what I thought were my limits. I’ll always be grateful for lessons learned.”

All episodes of The Culpo Sisters are now streaming on discovery+.

