Is ‘The Equalizer’ New Tonight? CBS Series Returns in 2023

What’s next for Robyn McCall and the rest of The Equalizer crew? The CBS series ended on something of a cliffhanger, with Mel (Liza Lapira) one step closer to tracking down her missing brother, Edison. But fans will have to be patient as they wait for that storyline to play out. The Queen Latifah series won’t return until February 2023.

When will ‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 return to CBS?

‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 | Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The last new episode of The Equalizer aired Sunday, Nov. 27. Fans can expect the show to return to CBS in 2023. Though the network hasn’t officially announced when CIA agent turned-vigilante Robyn McCall will again grace our TV screens, TVLine reports that the show will be back on Sunday, Feb. 19.

CBS has also confirmed mid-season premiere dates for many of its other shows. NCIS is back on Jan. 9 with a major crossover event between all three shows in the franchise. The FBI shows return on Jan. 3. Mid-season premieres for S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods, and Fire Country are scheduled for Jan. 6.

‘The Equalizer’ cast member Liza Lapira teases what to expect from upcoming episodes

‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 | Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

With The Equalizer’s return still two months away, fans have been left to wonder what might be in store for McCall and the rest of the show’s characters. But it sounds like Mel will have a lot going on in the second half of season 3. The Equalizer will introduce her siblings Ruby (Camille Mana) and Edison (Trevor Salter) in episode 8, Deadline reports.

When we last saw Mel, she was tracking a mysterious man she believed knew something about Edison’s disappearance.

“Episode 307 ends on a cliffhanger, so we only know that [the stranger] is somehow involved [in Mel’s brother’s disappearance] and she is going on a rampage to take his friends down,” Lapira told the publication. “She keeps him alive and conscious to pump him for information because clearly, he knows where her brother is.”

“We find out in episode 308 that Mel’s brother may or may not be involved in some high-level money funneling with the mob. So the stranger from 307 is revealed to have been hired help from that group to help extract Edison,” she added.

Mel will also have to address her issues with Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall

Aside from her hunt for her brother, Mel will also have to address the tension between her and Mccall when The Equalizer Season 3 returns. In episode 7, Robyn was upset when she discovered Mel had been training her daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) without her knowledge. But the disagreement won’t keep Mel’s friend from helping her in her time of need.

“You’ll see us working together as sisters, but we’re fighting,” Lapira said. “It’s kind of like, ‘I’m mad at you but I love you.’ Robyn is of course instrumental in helping find her brother.”

