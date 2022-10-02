‘The Equalizer’: Queen Latifah Weighed In on Whether Denzel Washington Could Ever Appear on CBS Show

Could a crossover between the two Equalizer universes be on the horizon? On the hit CBS series The Equalizer, Queen Latifah plays CIA agent turned vigilante Robyn McCall, a twist on the character originally played by the late Edward Woodward in the original 1980s series. That show also inspired the Equalizer movies with Denzel Washington, leading some fans to wonder if the two McCalls could one day meet on screen, especially now that The Equalizer 3 is in the works.

‘The Equalizer’ star Queen Latifah says she has ‘the greatest amount of respect’ for Denzel Washington

Latifah addressed the possibility of Washington appearing on The Equalizer in a May 2022 interview with Variety.

“That’s up to D,” she said. “It’s really between him and Antoine [Fuqua, the director of The Equalizer movies]. Obviously, I love him to pieces. I have the greatest amount of respect for him. What he’s done with the films has been incredible, and I’d be more than happy to connect with him on any level. It’s just kind of like that with us.”

Latifah and Washington previously appeared together in her in the 1999 film The Bone Collector.

‘We’ll both continue to deliver,’ Latifah said

While it doesn’t sound like there are plans for Washington to make an appearance on The Equalizer anytime soon, Latifah isn’t ruling out the possibility.

“So, who knows what’s gonna happen? Who knows what could happen, but, I’m looking forward to whatever he’s gonna do, because I know when he gets in the zone, it gets in the zone,” she said. “I’m gonna keep doing TVs Robyn McCall and let him keep rocking the movie version of McCall; I know we’ll both continue to deliver.”

What we know about ‘The Equalizer 3’

The last movie in The Equalizer series was released in 2018. A third movie is currently in the works, with Washington set to reprise his role as Robert McCall. Dakota Fanning – who appeared with the Oscar winner in the 2004 hit Man on Fire – will also star in the movie, which will be directed by Fuqua.

In an interview with SlashFilm, the director said the third Equalizer film will “reveal a little more about Robert.”

“Yeah, I think that’s the key, to learn more about Robert McCall,” he went on to say. “We’re shooting it in Italy, so that’d be fun. We’re going to scout now. Sardinia, probably show up somewhere up the Amalfi Coast. Also, trying to find some small villages, seaside villages, things like that, and then we’ll be in Sicily and Naples.

The Equalizer 3 hits theaters on September 1, 2023. The Equalizer Season 3 premieres Sunday, October 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

