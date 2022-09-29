‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 Premiere Date, What to Expect, and How to Watch

TL;DR:

The Equalizer Season 3 premieres Sunday, October 2 on CBS.

In the premiere, the walls between McCall’s personal life and vigilante existence crumble in the wake of her abduction.

Episodes are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Robyn McCall is back, but is she safe? The CIA agent turned vigilante was abducted in the season 2 finale of The Equalizer on CBS. Fans should get a resolution to the cliffhanger ending of the Queen Latifah-led series when the show returns on October 2.

‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 premieres October 2

The Equalizer Season 3 premiere is titled “Boom.” It airs Sunday, October 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS, following the NFL on CBS and 60 Minutes. Subsequent episodes will air in the show’s regular timeslot of 8 p.m. ET on Sundays. Episodes stream live on Paramount+. The Equalizer Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to stream on Paramount+.

What to expect when the Queen Latifah series returns

(L-R): Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Vi” Marsette and Tory Kittles as Detective Marcus Dante in ‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 premiere | Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

When we last saw Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall character, her fate was hanging in the balance. Following the death of her mentor, Bishop (Chris Noth, who was written off the show following allegations of sexual assault), she’d attempted to take down Quinn (Chris Vance). Quinn then retaliated by kidnapping Robyn, and the abduction happened right in front of her daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) and Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint).

“Boom” picks up in the aftermath of Robyn’s abduction. “The walls between McCall’s family and vigilante life continue to crumble as those closest to her must come together for the first time to save her,” per the episode synopsis from CBS.

Photos from the premiere suggest that Vi and Delilah turn to Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles) for help finding Robyn. Another image shows Robyn in an all-white room – presumably the place where she’s being held prisoner.

‘The Equalizer’ has already been renewed for season 4

: Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in ‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 premiere | Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Though The Equalizer Season 3 is just getting started, CBS is already looking ahead to the future. The network announced it had renewed the series for a fourth season back in May.

“The Equalizer continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment. “The success of The Equalizer is due to the sum of its parts – an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics, and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences.”

