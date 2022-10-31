‘The Fabulous’: Netflix Postpones Press and K-Drama Release in Response to Itaewon Tragedy

Tragedy struck Seoul, South Korea, on October 29, 2022, in the area of Itaewon. During its annual Halloween celebration in the popular nightlife district, a sudden surge of partygoers and guests in a narrow alley led to a stampede, trapping hundreds and leading to multiple fatalities. South Korea announced a national mourning period for the victims in response to the tragedy. Netflix has announced they will delay press and the release of the November K-drama, The Fabulous.

The main cast of the K-drama ‘The Fabulous’ | via Netflix

‘The Fabulous’ will not air as scheduled on November 4 due to the Itaewon tragedy

Following the events in Itaewon and the South Korean president announcing a mourning period, Netflix decided to postpone the upcoming schedule for The Fabulous. On October 31, Netflix Korea announced via Twitter, “As national mourning is taking place due to the tragic accident in Korea, we have decided to postpone the press conference and the release of The Fabulous.”

The K-drama was set to begin press on November 2 and release to global fans on November 4. For now, The Fabulous is on hiatus until further notice depending on the time span of the mourning period for the victims of the Itaewon tragedy. The K-drama is not the only one responding to the incident, as Cheer Up has also decided to cancel its weekly broadcast, alongside One Dollar Lawyer, May I Help You, and The Golden Spoon.

Soompi reported multiple broadcasts, events, and concerts postponed or canceled their scheduled events. The 2022 Busan One Asia Festival, trot artists Jang Yoon Jung, Young Tak, and Hong Jin Young were among some of the artists who canceled their events. Companies such as KBS, MBC, SBS, and JTBC also canceled their scheduled programs. The K-drama Curtain Call also postponed their press that was set to start on October 31.

What happened in Itaewon?

Halloween is a time for many to dress up, let loose, and have fun during the spooky season. Itaewon is well regarded among Koreans and foreigners for its nightlife and array of restaurants and bars. Every year, Itaewon is lively and full of patrons dressed up for Halloween and looking for a good time with friends. After Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions were lifted, it is the first year patrons can freely roam Itaewon.

In response to the oncoming surge, police sent out more officers to watch and control the oncoming crowds. But they never suspected the tragedy that would ensue. According to the New York Times, the trouble began in a “narrow alleyway, right outside exit 2 of the Itaewon subway station.”

Halloween isn't traditionally celebrated in South Korea, but it has become a more popular occasion in Seoul, with the city's emerging diversity on full display. The celebrations have centered around Itaewon, a neighborhood that's now the site of a tragedy. https://t.co/wwaPTbRKrt — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 30, 2022

The massive surge of patrons in the narrow alley soon escalated into a fatal stampede as room to move became non-existent. Due to panic and fear, partygoers pushed forward and tried to escape, escalating the situation. A surge of patrons from neighboring streets also added to the problem. In response, police received numerous reports of struck patrons, and many had symptoms of cardiac arrest and were unable to breathe.

Videos of the tragedy show many unconscious underneath others and unable to get out. Traumatic videos show paramedics, police, and patrons performing CPR on unconscious individuals. The Itaewon tragedy resulted in over 150 deaths. The Washington Post reported President Yoon Suk-yeol announced a national mourning period for the victims.

‘The Fabulous’ is a storyline of love in the fashion world on Netflix

The K-drama’s storyline centers around a group of friends who try to make their professional and personal lives work in the chaotic fashion industry. Ji Woo-min (Minho) is a gifted photographer who has lost his spark for his career and looking for love.

Pyo Ji-eun (Chae Soo-bin) has dreamed of making it big in the fashion world and is a luxury brand marketing agent. But Ji-eun faces the battle that comes with a cutthroat industry where one mistake can be detrimental to her career. While making it work alongside Woo-min, her designer friend, and her model friend, there is a romance. The Fabulous has a steamy romance between Woo-min and Ji-eun, who were once a couple.

