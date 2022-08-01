‘The Gilded Age’ Emmy Nomination Wasn’t For Christine Baranski or Costumes — and Fans Are Shocked

The Gilded Age is an HBO series that has only been around for a short time. But it’s gained a fervent fan following. With a star-studded cast and an immersive historical setting, the show premiered in January 2022. And it has since become one of HBO’s hottest properties. The Gilded Age was recently renewed for a second season. But that’s not the only big news that fans of the show are keeping their eyes on lately. The Emmy Award nominations were just announced, and fans of The Gilded Age are taking to social media to express their displeasure at the show’s seeming snub at the 2022 Emmys.

‘The Gilded Age’ stars Christine Baranski and Carrie Coon

The Gilded Age tells the story of a young woman who enters the strict and highly regimented social scene of 1800s New York. With class conflicts, political intrigue, and the eternal struggles that women face, The Gilded Age is a historical drama on the surface. But it has undercurrents that many can relate to.

Season 1 of the show features a star-studded cast, including Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell. Determined and ambitious, Bertha wants to break into polite society but experiences resistance. Her husband, George, isn’t much help, with most of the gentry viewing him as purely new money. Bertha’s inner circle consists of some very strong personalities, including Agnes van Rhijn, played by fan-favorite Christine Baranski, and Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook, Agnes’ sister. The Gilded Age also includes performances from actors like Taissa Farmiga, Louisa Jacobson, Kelli O’Hara, and Simon Jones.

None of the ‘The Gilded Age’ actors received nominations

Series star Carrie Coon is no stranger to awards show recognition. She received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2017 thanks to her role in the series Fargo. Ultimately, Coon did not walk away with the prize. And many fans of The Gilded Age thought that this year’s Emmy Awards might correct that oversight by nominating the star for her work in the HBO series. However, neither Coon nor her co-star, Christine Baranski, received an Emmy Award nomination this year.

This defies the predictions of fans who called out for the actors to get critical recognition before the show even debuted. “Christine Baranski’s second Emmy is en route!!!” one fan wrote on Twitter, in response to an early The Gilded Age teaser trailer. Baranski notably received an Emmy Award for her work in the sitcom Cybill.

What Emmy nomination did ‘The Gilded Age’ receive?

The Television Academy announced the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations in July. And shockingly, The Gilded Age received only one Emmy nod — for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More). There’s some serious oversight for many fans, especially regarding the show’s incredible costume design. “Wait, was Gilded Age outside the nomination period for period costumes or what? The entire series was just drama about hats. It is the greatest television program about hats and nothing else,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

But the show’s luck could eventually change. Indeed, with the second season of The Gilded Age recently greenlit by HBO, there’s ample opportunity for critics to make it up to the show’s talented cast and to the fans who have relentlessly lobbied for the series to succeed.

