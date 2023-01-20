The ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Cast Agree Daniel Craig Had the Most ‘Iconic’ Costume

One of the most surprising takeaways from 2019’s Knives Out was Chris Evans’ luscious knit sweater. The Netflix sequel, Glass Onion, also features note-worthy fashion, including Daniel Craig’s tailored linen outfits and cravats.

The cast recently spoke about the film’s best looks, and they unanimously agreed that Craig had the most “iconic” costume.

(L-R) Edward Norton as Miles, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, and Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc | John Wilson/Netflix

The ‘Glass Onion’ cast calls Daniel Craig’s swimming costume ‘iconic’

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Craig reprises his Knives Out role as an expert detective and international man of mystery Benoit Blanc. The cast also includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, and Hugh Grant.

In an interview for Netflix, the cast chatted about the film and its fashion. And they all agreed that Craig’s bathing suit — a perfectly tailored, blue and white-striped collared shirt and shorts set, worn with a bright yellow cravat — was the most memorable.

“Your swimming costume is iconic,” Henwick told Craig. “I think your swimming costume is really one of the best,” Hudson added.

It’s a dangerous thing to mistake speaking without thought for speaking the truth. Watch this exclusive script-to-screen from #GlassOnion: A Knives Out Mystery. pic.twitter.com/t0XXaVSPwd — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) January 7, 2023

The cast then gave a shout-out to the film’s costume designer Jenny Egan. And Norton recalled thinking she would get the most attention. “I definitely remember thinking that on day one that the costume designer is going to get the most laughs in the film.”

‘Glass Onion’ costume designer Jenny Egan reveals the inspiration behind Benoit’s swimsuit

Egan is the genius behind Benoit’s iconic swimming pool look. And she recently revealed how the outfit was inspired by Craig’s insight into the character and various icons of the ’50s and ’60s.

“Benoit would only wear something like a 1960s loungewear set by the pool that used to be terrycloth with those big, bold colors,” she told Netflix’s Tudum. “Daniel said, ‘Think about it this way — Benoit Blanc has been to all these places before. He knows where he’s going.”

Benoit-isms to get you through the day pic.twitter.com/xPJLqOBTq9 — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) December 28, 2022

Egan also noted that Benoit’s costume was made by the tailor whose father designed looks for Frank Sinatra. “He made the top shape for Paul Anka,” she shared. “And then the shorts were off of a pattern that they made for Sinatra.”

Daniel Craig isn’t sure why people were obsessed with Chris Evans’ sweater in ‘Knives Out’

Chris Evans’ sweater in Knives Out — an off-white, cable-knit pullover — sent the internet ablaze with memes and Google searches. But Craig, who’s worn incredibly dapper outfits as James Bond and Benoit Blanc, doesn’t get the hype.

“It’s the bit that goes over my head,” the actor said in an interview with BBC Radio 1. “I don’t understand. It’s like, so Chris Evans is wearing a jumper.”

“It’s like he’s naked or at least naked from the sort of waist down, wearing a jumper,” Craig continued. “I’m like, ‘He’s just wearing a jumper.’ [The] news is like, ‘Chris Evans wears jumper!’ Sure, it’s a living.”

Craig may not have understood why the sweater got so much attention. But he did admit that Evans looked good wearing it. “He does it very well,” the Glass Onion star noted. “He wears it very beautifully.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is currently streaming on Netflix.