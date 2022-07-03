‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10 Premiere Date Announced

ABC’s hit comedy The Goldbergs is coming back for season 10. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect, including the release date, cast, and upcoming storylines.

According to ABC’s 2022 fall schedule, The Goldbergs Season 10 will premiere on September 21. While the show remains part of the network’s Wednesday Comedy Block, it will air at a new 8:30 p.m. EST time slot after The Connors.

The Goldbergs will be followed by two of ABC’s newer comedies, Abbott Elementary and Home Economics. The Wednesday lineup will end with a one-hour episode of Big Sky.

Who’s in ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10 cast?

Fans may notice a few changes in The Goldbergs cast for Season 10. Jeff Garlin, who’s been portraying Murray since the series began, left the show in 2021 after allegations of on-set misconduct arose. It’s expected that in the upcoming episodes, his character will be written out altogether.

Another blow to the show was the tragic 2021 death of actor George Segal, who plays Pops. So it’s safe to assume his character will also be absent going forward.

However, most of the rest of the main cast will return, including Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly, Sean Giambrone as Adam, Troy Gentile as Barry, and Hayley Orrantia as Erica. Sam Lerner is also expected to reprise his role as Geoff.

What happened in ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 9 finale?

The Goldbergs Season 9 finale set up some great storylines for the upcoming installment. Adam successfully graduated high school, which hints the show will follow his journey into college. Erica decides not to join Cyndi Lauper on tour but then discovers that she’s pregnant, indicating a baby storyline on the way. And Beverley tries to come to terms with the fact that her kids are grown up, which is something that may continue into Season 10.

With Garlin’s exit, the series will likely create a storyline about Murray’s absence. The character could be killed off, which would leave the family in some state of mourning. Or, it could be revered that he’s traveling, in which case, the family might just carry on as usual.

‘The Goldbergs’ star Hayley Orrantia teases what’s ahead for Erica in Season 10

According to Hayley Orrantia, who plays Erica on the series, there may be a new addition to the Goldberg family in season 10. When talking to Cinema Blend, the actor revealed that Erica’s baby is going to play a big part going forward.

“All I can tell you is it’s gonna involve a baby and seeing Beverly Goldberg being a grandmother is gonna be very fascinating,” Orrantia teased. “A wild experience, to say the least.”

Orrantia didn’t divulge any specific storyline details. But she did suggest she’d like to see Barry and Joanne help out with Erica’s child.

“One storyline that I really want to see is Barry and Joanne … who are a wacky couple, I want to see them babysitting,” The Goldbergs star said. “I think that it would be a hilarious episode. Overall, you’re going to be seeing a lot of baby stuff. That’s all I know.”

