Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman fears that Theresa Nist might be ignoring some big warning signs in her romance with 'Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner.

Theresa Nist won Gerry Turner’s heart on The Golden Bachelor. Now, the couple is planning to tie the knot. Their wedding will air live on ABC on Thursday, Jan. 4. But should they take a beat before they race down the aisle? One expert thinks so. Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman believes Theresa, 70, could be making a big mistake by saying “I do” to Gerry, 72.

Expert warns Theresa Nist about Gerry Turner’s ‘red flags’

Lieberman is a board-certified forensic psychiatrist and the author of two relationship books: Bad Boys: Why We Love Them, How to Live with Them and When to Leave Them and Bad Girls: Why Men Love Them and How Good Girls Can Learn Their Secrets. She thinks Theresa might be hitching herself to a man who isn’t being totally honest about his feelings.

“Gerry Turner has more red flags than a used car lot on their biggest sale day!” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in an email. “The pre-show psychological screener obviously failed!”

One glaring warning sign, according to Lieberman? That painful pause during his proposal to Theresa.

“I came to the realization that you’re not the right person for me to live with,” Gerry told Theresa in The Golden Bachelor’s Nov. 30 season finale. A long, awkward moment of silence followed before he continued: “You’re the person that I can’t live without.”

Gerry’s hesitation was “a clear indication that unconsciously” he didn’t “really want to marry” Theresa, Lieberman said. “The pause is especially significant since he told at least two other contestants, first-runner-up, Leslie Fhima, and second-runner-up, Faith Martin, ‘I love you.’”

Is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star just interested in Theresa’s money?

Lieberman also wondered if Gerry had a financial motive for pursuing Theresa.

On The Golden Bachelor, Gerry presented himself as a comfortably retired restaurateur. But it’s been decades since he owned a restaurant, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Since retiring from his career in the meat business, he’s taken jobs installing hot tubs and working as a maintenance person at a mental health center, suggesting he might not be as well off as it initially appeared. Meanwhile, Theresa is a financial services professional who became a successful day trader after years of working as a homemaker.

If Lieberman had the chance to speak to Theresa, she’d warn her about the “rumors” that he proposed because she has “more money than the other ladies.”

“There may well be some validity to this, since he lied about his work history,” Lieberman said. “He’s not a ‘restauranteur,’ unless you call a Mr. Quick hamburger franchise that he sold in 1985 a restaurant. He expects us to believe that he only serviced hot tubs, worked as a maintenance man, and did other odd jobs to be helpful.”

Gerry might not have been honest about his dating history

Finally, there’s the issue of Gerry’s dating history. According to the show, he’s been single since his beloved wife died in 2017. But The Hollywood Reporter dug into his past and discovered that he’d been romantically involved with more than one woman since becoming a widower.

“His lies are legendary and his former girlfriends have come out of the woodwork to expose him,” Lieberman said. “From the lonely widow who hasn’t had a kiss, no less a date, since his wife died in 2017, he’s had several – including ‘Carolyn’, who was with him for almost three years, and whose stories about how cheap he is, how he dumped her before his school reunion because she’d gained weight, and how he blamed her for falling down the stairs – are enough in themselves to send any rational fiancée fleeing.”

Despite the warnings, Theresa and Gerry are in no mood to wait to say “I do.” Given their ages, neither wants to delay their nuptials.

“Time’s a wastin’,” Theresa joked on The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast (via YouTube).

“We didn’t want to put off what we really felt was right,” Gerry said.

The Golden Wedding airs Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The special streams the next day on Hulu.

