'The Golden Bachelor' star Theresa Nist denies ever getting cosmetic procedures, but 1 plastic surgeon says differently. Here's what they both said.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor ended with the first-ever Golden Wedding for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. Gerry and Theresa are the perfect match, and fans adored watching them walk down the aisle on live TV. As Theresa and Gerry become notable public figures, rumors swirl about potential cosmetic procedures. Here’s what one plastic surgeon said about Theresa Nist’s look and how much he thinks she spent on cosmetic procedures in the past. And here’s what Theresa said in response to the rumors.

A plastic surgeon estimated how much ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Theresa Nist spent on cosmetic procedures

The Golden Bachelor wedding featured Theresa Nist looking stunning in her white gown. And she looked stylish during the entire season as she got to know Gerry Turner. A plastic surgeon who watched the series spoke to The Sun about cosmetic procedures they believe Theresa underwent.

“Theresa does look age-appropriate,” New York Facial Plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich told the publication in January 2024. “And not like a 70-year-old who is trying to look 40. That is when the wheels usually come off the bus. Gerry’s wheels have not come off the bus, either.”

Westreich continued stating that he believes Theresa spent six figures for her look. “Theresa looks to have spent up to $100,000 on a rhinoplasty, lower and upper lid lift, and a facelift,” he said. “She has also likely had some Botox and filler over the years.”

The plastic surgeon also noted that it looked like Theresa had a lower eyelid condition called ectropion. “Ectropion can happen from a lower lid blepharoplasty where they remove too much skin,” he noted, adding that she might’ve gotten a procedure to reduce puffiness or wrinkling. “Ironically, her lower lids look a little swollen right now, so it is also possible that Theresa had a procedure recently.”

Theresa Nist’s daughter says her mother insists she ‘never’ had surgery

While a plastic surgeon thinks they can detect The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist’s cosmetic surgery, Theresa vehemently denies any such thing.

“She’s never had any plastic surgery. That kills her,” Theresa’s daughter, Jen Woolston, told Life & Style. “She can’t take it when things say that she had a facelift and stuff like that, because, you know, really, she eats so healthy, and she’s done all these things. And she’s 70.”

Theresa felt upset by the rumors, according to Jen. “And she’s like, ​’Oh, man, for them to now say that I’ve done all this stuff when I haven’t,’” her daughter added.

This, of course, goes against what Dr. Richard Westreich told The Sun.

Gerry Turner revealed his ‘secret’ for looking young

Whether The Golden Bachelor stars, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, had cosmetic surgery or not, they look amazing considering their age. Gerry opened up regarding how he managed to look young and fit in his 70s.

“I think the real secret is genetics,” Gerry said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

“[I’m a] marathon runner, high school [and] college athlete,” he continued. “I try to eat well. I fail a lot of that, you know. I think it’s just, in general, trying to stay healthy. I probably spend 10 hours a week playing pickleball, so that burns off a lot of energy.”

Before Gerry’s season began, he mentioned he wanted to find a partner who also prioritized health and fitness — and he found that with Theresa. Theresa revealed that she eats “super clean” while speaking on the podcast.

“I realized afterward I was practically shoving cotton candy down her throat on that date [at the pier],” Gerry joked.

